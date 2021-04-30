Uhuru Highway’s Bunyala-Nyayo stretch to be closed until May 20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Motorists plying Nairobi’s Uhuru Highway route face traffic disruption for the next 21 days after the Kenya National Highway Agency announced the closure of Uhuru Highway’s Bunyala-Nyayo stretch to pave way for Nairobi Expressway construction.

In a statement on Thursday, the agency noted that the 21-day closure will take effect from Friday, April 30 until May 20.

The agency urged motorists to use alternative routes. Those leaving Nairobi CBD will have to use Bunyala-Dunga-Lusaka road then join Mombasa Road at the Nyayo roundabout.

“KeNHA wishes to notify the general public that there will be a traffic disruption along Uhuru highway between Bunyal roundabout and Nyayo stadium roundabout for an extended period of 21 days with effect from Friday 30th April to Thursday 20th May. This is to pave way for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road,” the agency said.

KeNHA apologized to road users for the inconveniences caused during the construction of the road which is undertaken by China Roads and Bridge Corporation.

The expressway links Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the Nairobi-Nakuru highway and it will comprise of both a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway with 10 interchanges.

It is aimed at enhancing Nairobi’s economic competitiveness and consolidate Kenya’s leading position as an investment destination in the region.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia projected that the elevated highway will be completed early 2022.

He said the expressway is progressing at 60 meters per day from both ends.