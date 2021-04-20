Connect with us

UDA to include welfare of persons with Disabilities in all its operations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) said Tuesday it will include the welfare of Persons 
living with disabilities (PWDs) in all its operations.

The party’s Secretary General Veronica Maina said they will create a registration link (portal) from where PWDs will register their members and the same will reflect on party membership.

“We have agreed on a working formula, inclusion is our key word at UDA, we want person living with disability to feel comfortable at UDA because they are going to be part of the team that will drive the hustler philosophy agenda, “said Maina.

Maina said the portal will be user friendly to ensure they easily access registration website and mechanism
“We welcome all PWDs to register to as members of UDA because it will be difficult to discuss with them if they are not members, “added Maina.

The party will also come up with a model to accommodate PWDs manual registration, for instance, Braille registration process for the blind.

The party will involve lobby groups linked to PWDs for instance, ‘Short stature group’ and ‘Warembo na disability’.
Joseph Maina alias Sonko the group chair said the party was growing fast 
and they would not want to be left behind in its plans.

“We are looking for a place where we can get an umbrella and address 
issues of our members at the grassroots ,the party has lot of plan for us,” said Maina

Maina said they will be under the UDA disability league.

“We will conduct mass registration of our members as we feel welcomed at UDA unlike other places where we have been locked out,”he added.

The group Secretary General Brigid Songok decried that members were either getting victimized or sacked from their jobs for supporting the Deputy President, also noting that she has been a victim for opposing 
the BBI.

