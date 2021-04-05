Son aides mother to hack 46-year-old secret lover to death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Police in Makueni are probing an incident where a man aged 46 was hacked to death by his alleged lover in Mukimwani village, Kalimani location.

The deceased is said to have visited the matrimonial home of his secret lover on Sunday at around 11pm where they disagreed over unknown issues resulting to the murder.

According to a police report on the incident, the lady was aided by her son aged 20 to attack the deceased.

Police recovered a bloodstained panga from the suspects’ home believed to be the murder weapon.

“The deceased’s body was found lying within the assailant’s compound near the gate with multiple deep cuts on the neck, head and the left hand,” an incident report compiled by the police read.

Both suspects were in police custody awaiting arraignment in court over murder.

The incident was reported at Mbumbuni police station on Monday morning by the Acting Chief of the location.