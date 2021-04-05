Sibling clash over food leaves 1 dead in Kangundo

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 5 – A 26-year-old man in Machakos has knocked dead his 24-year-old brother after a dispute over a meal.

Kangundo OCPD Philis Kanina said the elder brother confronted the deceased who was preparing the said meal on Sunday.

“The elder brother was claiming his younger brother is used to eating all the food,” the police officer stated.

It is said that the suspect hit his brother using a jembe on the face and chest, killing him instantly before going into hiding.

Kanina said her officers collaborating with those from DCI recovered the murder weapon and subsequently launched a manhunt for the suspect.

She said an investigation was underway to ascertain anything else which may have triggered the incident.