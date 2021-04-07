Connect with us

Capital News
Security officers under national security agencies and private firms are among persons listed as frontline workers alongside medical practitioners/CFM-FILE

Capital Health

Security services record highest uptake of COVID jabs at 120,975

Health workers come second in the uptake of the vaccine at 70,883, followed by teachers at 33,759.

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Members of national police agencies have recorded the highest uptake of coronavirus vaccines yet at 120,975 according to data released by the Council of Governors on Wednesday.

Health workers come second in the uptake of the vaccine at 70,883, followed by teachers at 33,759. 

A total of 115,903 other Kenyans who do not fall at the category of frontline workers have also received the jab. 

The Council’s Health Committee Chairperson Governor Anyang Nyong’o called upon frontline workers and the elderly yet to be vaccinated to ensure they receive the jab.

“This jab is aimed at reducing severe illness and death from COVID,” he said. 

According to the Council, a total of 395,096 COVID vaccine doses have been received in 41 counties.

Kenya received the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine early March with priority given to healthcare workers.

A million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine were freely availed and are part of an initial allocation to Kenya of 3.56 million doses.

The Health Ministry had appealed to young Kenyans to allow frontline workers, those aged 50 years and above and the vulnerable to first receive the jab as they wait for their turn.

Kenya hopes to vaccinate about 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

