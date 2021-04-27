Connect with us

Capital News
Raila Odinga signs for the BBI Bill at KICC, Nairobi on November 25, 2020.

BBI

Raila MPs opposed to more BBI changes ahead of Parliament debate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – 14 Luo Nyanza Members of Parliament have opposed any plans to alter the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it should be passed as it is.

The leaders said they do not want the document altered be it “grammar, flow of sentences, wording of law or semantics” ahead of its debate Wednesday in Parliament.

Leaders across the political divide are split on the proposals contained in the Bill, with some calling for ammendments.

The Luo Nyanza leaders led by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi issued a statement Monday, when they vowed to reject any plans to derail the process of constitutional amendments in the country.

“As MPs, we recognize and accept the limited role given to us by the people on this Bill. We submit to the people of Kenya that ours is to accept the Bill in its entirety or reject it in its entirety,” Wandayi said when he read the statement on behalf of the leaders.

The leaders included: James Nyikal (Seme), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Tom Odege (Nyatike), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Christine Ombaka (Siaya), Ongondo Were (Kasipul), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Peter Masara (Suna West), Jared Okello (Nyando), Jackline Oduol (nominated), Onyango Koyoo, Walter Owino (Awendo) and Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul).

The leaders noted that the passage of BBI Bill once it is subjected to a national referendum will go a long way in uniting Kenyans and bolster the politics of inclusivity in the country.

Members of Parliament are on Wednesday set to begin debate on the BBI Bill and subsequently take a vote on its fate but their outcome is insignificant as the vote by Kenyans will be the ultimate decider on the fate of the Bill that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga are keen to see it passed.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi recalled the members who are on a short recess to debate the Bill on Wednesday and Thursday.

His counterpart in the Senate Kenneth Lusaka was on Tuesday set to issue a gazette notice convening a special sitting on Wednesday to allow members to ventilate on the Bill.

