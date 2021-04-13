Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Prof. Patricia Kameri-Mbote appearing before the JSC for her interview for the position of Chief Justice/Judiciary Media Service

Headlines

Prof Mbote defends limited exposure in Judiciary, says teaching law an asset

Mbote highlighted her career path noting how she has trained judges and drafted government policies, specifically gender and environmental policies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The search for a new Chief Justice Tuesday entered the second day on Tuesday with Prof Patricia Mbote, a legal scholar and law lecturer, facing a nine-member Judiciary Service Commission panel led by Prof Olive Mugenda.

While explaining why she is best suited for the position, Mbote highlighted her career path noting how she has trained judges and drafted government policies, specifically gender and environmental policies.

“I have trained judges for many years since 2006, as an academic going through different aspects of law, if that is not law practice, then I don’t know what law is because you have to decipher nuggets for students, I do a lot of research and I am very widely published,” she told the panel.

Mbote noted that she has a deep understanding of law ranging from policy, regulations, and strategies having drafted various policies for the Kenyan government.

She further dismissed assertions on her inexperience on matters regarding the Judiciary as a  considering her extensive career in law academia compared to other candidates who have worked in the Judiciary.

Responding to a question by Justice Mohammed Warsame, Mbote said she will acquire other necessary skills on the job. Mbote said will not work independently but liaise with other members of the Judiciary in decision making.

“I haven’t worked in the judiciary but I think skills we get in different places are transferable when you talk about decision making, you don’t make decisions alone, there are other judges. I am not going to be the first person in the supreme court with no judiciary experience,” the law Professor said.

Prof Mbote noted that her strongest trait is that she can exude calmness under intense pressure something she noted is required of a Chief Justice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I can be calm under intense temperature, that is good for a judge because you are going to hear a lot of things and you cant express your view just because people are throwing things at you,” she said.

she also fronted for negotiation and soft skills while dealing the constant disobedience of court orders by other levels of government.

“As a CJ, I would be concerned with this wanton disregard of court orders, I would talk to other arms of government to ensure rule of law is abided by everyone to avoid lawlessness in the country,” Mbote added.

She expressed discontent with the failure by the President to obey court orders saying she would seek an audience with the president to discuss the issue.

“I would approach the president to get this matter unstuck because it is not a good thing. In getting it unstuck, he will listen to these concerns and how do we get them appointed,” she said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

Several U.S. states shut down Johnson & Johnson vaccine sites after adverse reactions reported

WASHINGTON, United States of America, April 13- Several states in the United States have temporarily shut down some vaccine sites after people suffered adverse...

44 mins ago

Africa

ODP denies remarks attributed to DP Ruto on Western Sahara status

Ken Osinde, Ruto’s Chief of Staff wrote to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday refuting the claims published by Moroccan agencies and a...

52 mins ago

Kenya

Abdulkadir Haji sworn in as Garissa Senator

Haji secured the seat after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced that there was no contest for the seat as only one candidate...

1 hour ago

World

China concerned about Japan’s decision to release Fukushima water into sea: FM

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) — China has expressed its grave concerns through diplomatic channels about Japan’s decision to dispose of radioactive water at Fukushima...

1 hour ago

Africa

Somali MPs vote to extend president’s term for two years

Mogadishu, Somalia, April 13 – Somalia’s lower house of parliament on Monday voted to extend the president’s mandate for two years, after months of deadlock...

3 hours ago

County News

17-year-old KCSE candidate killed by boyfriend aged 27 in Kitui

Police in Kitui’s Kisasi area said the boyfriend stubbed the student several times resulting in her death before turning on himself in an attempt...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Kenyan official says China-built Lamu port to be operational in June

NAIROBI, Kenya April 13 – A Chinese-built seaport in Kenya’s coastal island of Lamu will be operational in June, a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA)...

4 hours ago

Africa

DR Congo’s Tshisekedi in full control of new govt: official

KINSHASA, DR Congo, Apr 12- Felix Tshisekedi, president of the DR Congo, is in full control of a new government unveiled Monday following a...

17 hours ago