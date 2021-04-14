Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior CS Fred Matiangi. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Prevailing virus containment measures to remain in force until May 29

The order applies to both disease infected areas where the curfew runs from 8pm to 4am and the rest of the country where the curfew starts at 10pm and ends at 4am.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The ongoing nationwide curfew imposed to check the spread of COVID-19will run until May 29, 2021, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said.

The order applies to both disease infected areas where the curfew runs from 8pm to 4am and the rest of the country where the curfew starts at 10pm and ends at 4am.

The President issued the directives in March without stating how long the measures will remain in place.

Matiangi, in a special gazette issue which emerged on Wednesday, also affirmed ban of public gatherings countrywide, and suspension of in-person and congregational worship in the counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru, all clustered as a disease infected zone.

In the notice, Matiangi revised a list of those exempted from the curfew and restriction of movement orders to 26, including new category of workers who had been left out in the initial list.

Advocates of the High Court who had earlier sued for not being included in the essential workers list have are among those added.

Others include children protection service providers and operators of safe shelters and safe spaces for sexual and gender-based violence survivors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

China welcomes U.S. companies’ participation in modernization process: premier

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that China welcomes the active participation of companies from the United States...

31 mins ago

Headlines

Koome tasked to explain an after hours poll-related ruling in 2017

Justice David Manjanja, a commissioner, raised the issue noting Koome was part of the bench that heard and determined a case overturning a High...

35 mins ago

Africa

Somali president signs law extending mandate for two years: state media

Mogadishu, Somalia, April 14 – Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has signed a controversial law extending his mandate for another two years, despite threats of...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Runyenjes Law courts closed temporarily after 8 COVID cases reported

Acting Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu on Wednesday said urgent matters for Runyenjes Law Courts shall be handled at Embu and Kerugoya Law Courts.

5 hours ago

Africa

African Union wants five vaccine-making centres on continent

Nairobi, Kenya, April 14 – The African Union on Tuesday announced the launch of a  partnership to manufacture vaccines at five research centres to be...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Koome appears before the JSC in second attempt for CJ slot

Koome, who was feted by the United Nations for her advocacy for the rights of children in conflict with the law as well as...

5 hours ago

Africa

UN report says millions of women face restrictions on their body

United Nations, United States, April 14 – Nearly half the women in 57 countries around the world face restrictions on what they can do with...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

1 virus-related death reported in 24 hours, 25 others reconciled from past records

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said there were 1,607 COVID patients admitted in various health facilities, while 5,996 patients were on home-based care...

20 hours ago