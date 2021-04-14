Prevailing virus containment measures to remain in force until May 29

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The ongoing nationwide curfew imposed to check the spread of COVID-19will run until May 29, 2021, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said.

The order applies to both disease infected areas where the curfew runs from 8pm to 4am and the rest of the country where the curfew starts at 10pm and ends at 4am.

The President issued the directives in March without stating how long the measures will remain in place.

Matiangi, in a special gazette issue which emerged on Wednesday, also affirmed ban of public gatherings countrywide, and suspension of in-person and congregational worship in the counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru, all clustered as a disease infected zone.

In the notice, Matiangi revised a list of those exempted from the curfew and restriction of movement orders to 26, including new category of workers who had been left out in the initial list.

Advocates of the High Court who had earlier sued for not being included in the essential workers list have are among those added.

Others include children protection service providers and operators of safe shelters and safe spaces for sexual and gender-based violence survivors.