US Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured Kenya and Nigeria virtually on April 27, 2021.

President Kenyatta holds talks with Blinken during his virtual tour of Africa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday, during his virtual visit to Kenya.

During the meeting, President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken discussed trade and investment opportunities, touching on the untapped potential held by the Kenya-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to a statement issued by State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena.

“Also discussed was Kenya’s elevated role in regional peace and security as a member of the UN Security Council. Other matters discussed by President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken were human rights, refugees, health and climate change,” she said.

On climate change, she said, President Kenyatta applauded the US for rejoining the Paris Agreement and congratulated President Joe Biden for convening the recent Leaders’ Summit which sought to consolidate global solidarity on the matter.

“Once again, President Kenyatta affirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its bilateral ties and forging a strong partnership with the United States of America,” she added,.

President Kenyatta was accompanied to the meeting by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua.

Blinken was also scheduled to hold talks with Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari during the Africa virtual tour.

