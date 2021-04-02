Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret admire their Huduma Namba cards at Gusii Stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations held in October 20, 2020.

Kenya

Only 10pc of Kenyans have collected Huduma Namba cards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 1 – Only 10 percent of Huduma Namba cards have been collected by Kenyans despite the distribution to national registration bureaus located in sub-counties countrywide, the government said Thursday.

Huduma Namba also referred to as the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) was introduced in 2019 and was billed as the single source of personal identification for Kenyans and persons resident in Kenya.

“The Government has so far distributed Huduma Namba Cards to all the 850 National Registration Bureau (NRB) offices located in all the 350 Sub Counties across all the 47 counties, “Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna told journalists during a presser.

He said most members of the public fail to respond to messages alerting them that the cards are ready for collection.

“For one to go to the bureau, the message sent to the phone must be responded to, only 10 percent of the nearly 2 million messages that were sent to Kenyans have been responded to,” he said and clarified that for one to be issued with the card, they must respond to the message sent to their phone indicating their card is ready for collection and subsequently select their pick up points.

“The first message will notify you that the card is ready and you must choose the location where the card must be sent for you to collect. The second message will tell you that the card is ready for collection from the location that you chose,” he added.

If one doesn’t respond, the message will disappear in three days and the card will be returned to a location near where one registered the card.

The government further indicated that Phase two of registration of the Huduma Namba cards will begin in April and will continue endlessly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya is seeking to degazette the use of national Identity cards so as to pave way for the full rollout of the biometric digital ID cards.

The government commenced the distribution of the cards on February 4 with the first batch dispatched to Huduma Centre branches across Nairobi County and its 17 sub-county offices.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

More than 1.4 million people face acute starvation in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 1 – Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna Thursday said more than 1.4 million Kenyans are facing hunger and starvation, and potentially face...

9 mins ago

Africa

Egypt’s Suez Canal says to seek over 1-bln-USD compensation for losses caused by stuck ship

CAIRO, April 1 — Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) will seek over 1 billion U.S. dollars in compensation for the losses caused by the...

17 mins ago

Africa

Niger president to be sworn in after ‘attempted coup’

Niamey, Niger, April 2 – Niger’s newly-elected president Mohamed Bazoum is set to be sworn into office on Friday, a democratic watershed overshadowed by jihadist...

39 mins ago

Kenya

It was a prank! ODM says of Raila’s 2022 bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – So kenyans were fooled on April 1 that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga was among three...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta rules out tax reliefs because lockdown is not countrywide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- President Uhuru Kenyatta has ruled out tax reliefs to cushion Kenyans and businesses during the partial lockdown affecting five counties...

4 hours ago

business

Promoting local production will lead to regional industrialization

The establishment of an effective Common External Tariff in the East Africa region will lead to the exponential growth of the manufacturing sector. A Common External Tariff (CET)...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta opens new roads, affirms Govt’s commitment to decongest Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta today commissioned the 4.2-kilometre access road connecting the Nairobi Inland Container Depot and the Southern By-pass...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

14 more dead in Kenya as 984 COVID cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – 14 people succumbed to coronavirus on Thursday raising the total number of virus-related fatalities in the country to 2,...

20 hours ago