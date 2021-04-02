Only 10pc of Kenyans have collected Huduma Namba cards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 1 – Only 10 percent of Huduma Namba cards have been collected by Kenyans despite the distribution to national registration bureaus located in sub-counties countrywide, the government said Thursday.

Huduma Namba also referred to as the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) was introduced in 2019 and was billed as the single source of personal identification for Kenyans and persons resident in Kenya.

“The Government has so far distributed Huduma Namba Cards to all the 850 National Registration Bureau (NRB) offices located in all the 350 Sub Counties across all the 47 counties, “Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna told journalists during a presser.

He said most members of the public fail to respond to messages alerting them that the cards are ready for collection.

“For one to go to the bureau, the message sent to the phone must be responded to, only 10 percent of the nearly 2 million messages that were sent to Kenyans have been responded to,” he said and clarified that for one to be issued with the card, they must respond to the message sent to their phone indicating their card is ready for collection and subsequently select their pick up points.

“The first message will notify you that the card is ready and you must choose the location where the card must be sent for you to collect. The second message will tell you that the card is ready for collection from the location that you chose,” he added.

If one doesn’t respond, the message will disappear in three days and the card will be returned to a location near where one registered the card.

The government further indicated that Phase two of registration of the Huduma Namba cards will begin in April and will continue endlessly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya is seeking to degazette the use of national Identity cards so as to pave way for the full rollout of the biometric digital ID cards.

The government commenced the distribution of the cards on February 4 with the first batch dispatched to Huduma Centre branches across Nairobi County and its 17 sub-county offices.