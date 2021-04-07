Omamo, UK’s Raab to form joint team to address travel restrictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Kenya and the United Kingdom have agreed on the establishment of a Joint Emergency Committee to address travel restrictions.

The move comes after the UK issued an advisory stating visitors who have been in or transited through Kenya would be refused entry into England beginning on Friday.

A tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UK High Commission also said Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo held positive deliberations with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday where they underlined the need to work on strengthening trade and deepening regional security.

A diplomatic standoff has been brewing between the two countries after Britain on April 2 communicated its decision to add Kenya to the list of countries whose visitors will be banned from entering its shores from April 9 citing the risk of transmitting new COVID-19 strains.

Kenya in retaliation against the travel ban said all visitors originating from or transiting through UK airports will be required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a government facility at their own cost.

The Kenyan government exempted cargo flights between the two countries and Kenyan nationals resident in the UK or transiting through the European nation’s airports.

Following the directive stopping all flights from Britain beginning April 9, national carrier Kenya Airways announced it will suspend its passenger flights between Kenya and Britain effective Friday until further notice.

The Kenyan carrier said in a statement issued on Monday evening that the suspension comes after the government issued a directive stopping all flights from Britain beginning April 9.

“Due to the increased demand for travel to the UK before the advisory takes effect on 9th April we have added two new flights on 7th and 8th April 2021,” the airline said.

Kenya Airways said that customers impacted by the directive may change their booking for later travel or request a refund with all penalties waived.