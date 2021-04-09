No Gains in COVID-19 Fight if Africa is Neglected: Mo Ibrahim Foundation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 9 – Mo Ibrahim Foundation has raised concern that there will be no end in sight in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis if Africa’s population is left out in the fight against the virus, especially in the global vaccination drive.

The organization founded by Sudanese businessman Mo Ibrahim noted that if ignored, the continent would provide room for the virus to continue to spread and mutate subsequently becoming the perfect incubator for COVID-19 variants.

It also decried Africa’s lack of involvement in the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines and lack of leaders’ commitment to mobilize resources to fight the pandemic.

As of April 8, the continent had reported 3.1 million coronavirus cases including 78,500 people who had succumbed .The continent’s death rate stands at 2.5 percent higher than the 2.2 percent global rate.

“It would be a fatal mistake to consider that the pandemic there is less severe, and thus “Africa can wait. We are still running far behind what is needed to ensure safety in Africa. Across the continent, vaccine accessibility is not only far below the efficacy threshold of 60% of the population,” the foundation said in a statement this week.

Globally, advances have been made in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, all produced outside Africa which depends on donations, supplies from the COVAX facility, and bilateral agreements.

The World Health Organisation noted as of 18 February 2021 that at least seven different vaccines across three platforms had been rolled out in countries with more than 200 additional vaccine candidates in development, of which more than 60 are in clinical development

With a population of 1.2 billion, only 23.6 million vaccines have been distributed (as of March 15) in Africa including 16 million supplied by COVAX and the rest supplied by donations, bilateral agreements.

“This is barely 0.5 percent of current global vaccine distribution, while the continent represents more than 17 percent of the global population,” the foundation which was established in 2006 to promote Africa’ transformation noted.

10 African countries have remained out of the supply system.

On the other hand, countries like China with a population of 1.43 billion have inoculated 65 million of its citizens, more than 31 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine while in the United States of America, about 110 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

China is already shipping some of its vaccines to African countries, with Kenya recently accusing the UK and other vaccine producing countries o practicing what it termed as “vaccine apartheid.’

“If vaccine supply to Africa is not immediately upscaled, the continent’s frontline health workers are likely to be overwhelmed. Currently, they are bearing the brunt of the pandemic, accounting for 3.5 percent of COVID-19 cases in Africa,” the foundation noted.

The London-based foundation, therefore, called for an immediate solution to address the vaccine gap urging wealthier nations to ‘ share a part of their vaccine supplies with less advanced countries’ even as it lauded the International Monetary fund plan to issue USD 650 billion of additional Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

“We must now ensure that these additional resources benefit the countries and sectors that need them most critically. Financial support could also come through additional allocations of Official Development Assistance (ODA) from bilateral donors or from the World Bank via an anticipated International Development Association (IDA) replenishment.

While the plea was made to global leaders to step up and aid Africa, its leaders have been blamed due to the lack of commitment to managing the virus with adequate provision of COVID-19 equipment, addressing health workers’ plight, and generally streamlining health services.

Corruption and mismanagement of funds is a major hinderance in most countries.

“For any government, ensuring the health of their own population is crucial. All citizens expect health as a public good to be delivered by their government. Transparency and strong accountability mechanisms must accompany any additional financial resources,” the foundation urged.

As part of their proposals, the foundation also fronted for the strengthening and upscaling of Africa’s manufacturing capacity which has reported zero success in search of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Much can be done here, ranging from immediately linking global manufacturers with local companies who have fill-and-finish capacities, to boosting investments, reducing intellectual property barriers, promoting technology transfers, and sharing data and expertise,” the statement co-signed by all Board Members noted.