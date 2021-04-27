NMS conducts test run at Nairobi’s green park bus termini

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Tuesday conducted a test run at the new Green Park bus terminus to test its efficiency ahead of the main launch set for next month.

The test was conducted between 6 am and 9am at the new ultra-modern digital terminus which is set to be officially operational from next month.

The terminus hosts a police station, a level 2 hospital, restaurants, a supermarket and a parking bay for boda boda operators as well as a service bay for vehicles that break down.

The terminus will act as picking and drop-off points for Public Service Vehicles plying the Ngong and Langata routes in what is aimed at decongesting the city.

Public Service Vehicles, from Ngong, Kibera, Rongai and Dagoreti will terminate their journeys at the Green Park Terminus

According to NMS, the capacity of the terminus will be 300 vehicles at any given time.

Early this month President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the facility, accompanied by ODM leader Raila Odinga to inspect the terminus which is fitted with shades and seats for passengers.

Other bus termini being refurbished include Desai and Park Road, Fig Tree, Muthurwa and the Bunyala-Workshop Road junction.