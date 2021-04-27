Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) conducted a test run of the new Green Park bus terminus on April 27, 2021 to test its efficiency ahead of the main launch set for next month.

Kenya

NMS conducts test run at Nairobi’s green park bus termini

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Tuesday conducted a test run at the new Green Park bus terminus to test its efficiency ahead of the main launch set for next month.

The test was conducted between 6 am and 9am at the new ultra-modern digital terminus which is set to be officially operational from next month.

The terminus hosts a police station, a level 2 hospital, restaurants, a supermarket and a parking bay for boda boda operators as well as a service bay for vehicles that break down. 

The terminus will act as picking and drop-off points for Public Service Vehicles plying the Ngong and Langata routes in what is aimed at decongesting the city. 

Public Service Vehicles, from Ngong, Kibera, Rongai and Dagoreti will terminate their journeys at the Green Park Terminus

According to NMS, the capacity of the terminus will be 300 vehicles at any given time.

Early this month President Uhuru Kenyatta toured the facility, accompanied by ODM leader Raila Odinga to inspect the terminus which is fitted with shades and seats for passengers.

Other bus termini being refurbished include Desai and Park Road, Fig Tree, Muthurwa and the Bunyala-Workshop Road junction.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

High Court bars lawyers in public office from representing corruption suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27-The High Court has issued orders barring state officers from representing public officers facing corruption charges, on grounds of conflict of...

17 mins ago

BBI

ODM wants Parliament to pass BBI bill without alteration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is now rooting for the passage of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill in its...

32 mins ago

Headlines

JSC nominates Martha Koome for Chief Justice post

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Court of Appeal Judge Martha Koome for the position of Chief Justice...

60 mins ago

Headlines

Makau Mutua and Katiba Institute wants JSC to reveal marks for all CJ candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Renowned law professor Makau Mutua and Katiba Institute have filed an application in the High Court seeking an order...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Counties to conduct COVID emergency drills to test preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27- The Council of Governors (CoG) is set to conduct drills across the 47 Counties to prepare for the worst COVID-19...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Biden, Modi have phone conversation on tackling COVID-19

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday promised to support India hit hard by COVID-19 in a phone call with...

4 hours ago

Africa

Woman killed by protesters in Chad capital

N’Djamena, Chad, April 27 – A woman was killed by demonstrators in the Chadian capital Tuesday as crowds protested the newly-installed junta, despite the military’s...

4 hours ago

BBI

Raila MPs opposed to more BBI changes ahead of Parliament debate

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – 14 Luo Nyanza Members of Parliament have opposed any plans to alter the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 popularly known...

4 hours ago