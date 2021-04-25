NMG’s Churchil Otieno re-elected KEG President

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – Nation Media Group’s Churchil Otieno was re-elected to head the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) for a further two years in elections held Saturday.

The virtual elections were held online in which Zubeida Kananu of KTN was elected Vice President.

Linda Bach of the Standard Media Group was elected as Council Member representing the print media, Joseph Bonyo of Royal Media Services to represent TV, Sammy Muraya of Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) to represent Online and Ruth Nesoba of BBC to represent Radio.

NMG’s Pamela Sittoni was re-elected as a Trustee alongside Arthur Okwemba of Africa Woman and Child Feature Service and Martin Masai of Mbaitu FM.

Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) virtual AGM held on April 24, 2021 when new officials were elected.

“In a historic move, we have succesfully held elections online,” Churchil said, “candidates offered themselves for available vacancies, respectful but competitive campaigns ensured, and verifiable and efficient voting undertaken within a record 15 minutes, delivering credible results.”

Churchil has committed to “freedom of media and of expression” vowing to “stand for the independence of editors in the execution of their duties.