Nairobi Assembly suspends sittings indefinitely with 40 MCAs on COVID treatment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 –The Nairobi County Assembly has suspended its sittings over increased COVID-19 cases among members.

While announcing the suspension of sittings on Tuesday, Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura reported that more than 40 MCAs had contracted the disease, including six who were hospitalized and two fighting for their lives on life support machines.

The mover of the motion and Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, who told the members that he had recently just recovered from the disease, explained that it’s important to have the physical sittings adjourned until the situation is brought under control.

“Members let’s keep off the Assembly for now, in case there is an important business then we can call for a special sitting,” he said.

Seconding the motion, Minority Leader Michael Ogada said: “nothing should be put ahead of people’s lives and the break is necessary to monitor the spread of the disease.”

Speaker Mutura also ruled that committees will hold their sessions virtually.

The Assembly had just resumed its sittings after a two-week recess.

As for the Assembly staff, only those offering essential services will be allowed to work from within the Assembly premises.

Kisumu County Government also sent all workers offering non essential services home for two weeks as part of containment measures on COVID-19 third wave.

The County Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili said the offices at Prosperity House, City Hall and Sub County offices will remain closed as staffers work from home.

Owili said one health worker had died and other staff too were in quarantine forcing the county to close to monitor the situation.

Departments of health, environment and finance were however exempted from the directive.