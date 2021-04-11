Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in Myanmar against the military coup

World

Myanmar youth fight internet outages with underground newsletter

Published

Yangon, Myanmar, April 11 – Myanmar youth are fighting the junta’s internet shutdown and information suppression with an explosive underground printed newsletter they are secretly distributing across communities.

For 56 days straight there have been internet outages in coup-hit Myanmar, according to monitoring group NetBlocks.

The country has been in turmoil since democratically-elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in a February 1 coup, triggering a mass uprising that has resulted in a brutal security crackdown and more than 700 civilian deaths.

Thirty-year-old Lynn Thant, not his real name, started the underground newsletter and gave it the edgy name Molotov to appeal to young people.

“This is our response to those who slow down the flow of information — and that’s a threat to us,” he told AFP.

Thousands of readers across the country are downloading the PDF version of the publication and printing out and distributing physical copies across neighbourhoods in Yangon and Mandalay and other areas.

Lynn Thant is conscious of the risks involved.

Police and soldiers arrested more than 3,000 people since the putsch, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About 180 high profile celebrities including actors, singers and social media influencers are on an arrest warrant list and could face three years’ jail if convicted of spreading dissent against the military.

“If we write revolutionary literature and distribute it like this, we could end up in prison for many years,” he said, his face concealed by one of the Guy Fawkes masks popularised by the dystopian movie “V for Vendetta”.

“Even if one of us is arrested, there are young people who will carry on producing the Molotov newsletter. Even if one of us is killed, someone else will come up when someone falls. This Molotov newsletter will continue to exist until the revolution is successful.”

He said the publication had a reach of more than 30,000 people on Facebook so far and the main audience was Generation Z activists.

Copies of the newsletter are also being distributed under the radar at produce markets.

Myanmar lived under military rule for 49 years before it transitioned to democracy in 2011.

The country has a long history of underground publications attempting to circumvent junta suppression.

Independent media is under threat, with 64 journalists arrested since the coup and 33 still in detention, according to monitoring group Reporting ASEAN.

The junta has also revoked the licences of five media outlets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

21 deaths recorded as COVID-19 pandemic continue to ravage the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10- The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, with cases of death now at 2,330, after 24...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Al Shabaab suicide bomber kills six at Somali cafe in Baidoa

MOGADISHU, Somaloia Apr 10 – Six civilians died and seven more were injured on Saturday when an Al-Shabaab suicide bomber blew himself up outside...

16 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Jane Marriott: I agree, red-listing affects us all

The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now. The damage has been immense: lives lost, jobs lost, education interrupted for...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Gun salutes fired across UK in tribute to Prince Philip

LONDON, UK Apr 10 – Gun salutes echoed around the United Kingdom on Saturday as the military paid solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s...

18 hours ago

Africa

Kenya and Tanzania renewing ties under President Suluhu’s tenure

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Kenya and Tanzania have committed to strengthen ties after months of strained relations, fuelled by border closures during the...

18 hours ago

County News

Kenyan Man who slit his son’s throat arrested at JKIA while fleeing the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10- A man accused of killing his son in June last year was on Friday arrested as he attempted to flee...

20 hours ago

County News

Govt outlines measures to facilitate KCSE candidates travel back home after exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Ministry of Education has directed County Directors of Education to work closely with County  Commissioners to ensure Kenya...

20 hours ago

Africa

Shortage of COVID-19 Vaccine hampering Roll-out in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Less than 2% of the 690 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date globally have been in Africa, where...

20 hours ago