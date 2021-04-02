MultiChoice offers exciting Kenyan content for the April holidays

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 2 – DStv and GOtv have lined up an unmatched entertainment list of exciting Kenyan content made in Kenya by Kenyans that is set to thrill local viewers this holiday season. With shows to keep customers glued to the screens 24 hours a day, the very best of premium content takes center stage on Maisha Magic Plus and Maisha Magic East.

“MultiChoice Kenya remains committed to tell the best Kenyan stories that bring people together around shared passions. Our local content offering is unmatched and gives our customers a premium entertainment experience. We are committed to continue to tell authentic stories that inform and inspire our audiences and deliver these shows straight into our audiences’ hands and living rooms,” said Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya.

‘Stori moto zibambe on DStv’ this April on Maisha Magic Plus when Stori Yangu S4 premiers on 3April with profile documentaries of influential and notable local personalities; you don’t want to miss. Catch it every Saturday from 8pm.

A new season of Date My Family captures the experiences of singletons in a quest to find love by going on dates with potential partner’s families. Airs every Sunday from April 4 at 8pm.

Two incompetent ex-police officers decide to start a private investigative agency after being fired from the police service in the series Anda Kava. Watch season 2 every Monday and Tuesday at 7pm.

Varshita airs every Saturday at 7.30pm revealing a culturally infused marriage that faces the challenges and struggles of societal expectation.

The riveting drama Kina continues with the lies, deception, cover up and plot twists that never end with Nana. Tune in every Friday at 8pm.

A wealthy family full of mystery and secrets is unraveled on Kovu every Monday to Friday at 6.30pm.

GOtv customers can enjoy ‘Stori zetu kivyetu’ on Maisha Magic East Channel 4 with award winning shows including Aziza a telenovela about a lady who has one dream, to become a famous singer but her dreams fall apart as she aspires to become a famous signer and must choose between her family and her struggle to accept the man she loves.

Aziza premiers April 5 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9.30pm. Stori Yangu S4 premiers on April 3 with profile documentaries of influential and notable personalities in Kenya giving an in-depth look onto a side of their lives that has never been seen before.

Monica S3 premier on April 1 on Thursdays at 7.30pm. Documentary Maisha Mkanda S2 premiers April 11 with a series of stories that tell uplifting and at times horrifying experiences of individuals real life stories told in a narrative style.

Anda Kava airs every Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm for an evening of comedy.

The fun romantic comedy Varshita will air on Maisha Magic East every Wednesday at 7.30pm and Njoro wa Uba’s journey through life and across the city in his cab gives audiences a glimpse of the comical experiences that taxi drivers go through every day. Make a date with Njoro every Thursday at 8.00pm.

Pete S7 airs every Monday to Wednesday revealing the succession struggles of the Funzi chief and rift between Mbura and Jasiri as they struggle for the ring of power amid twists and turns.

Selina finds herself in a difficult situation stuck between love and her quest, she is left with no option but to succumb to family pressure. Watch Selina untangle herself from a maze every Monday to Friday at 8.30pm.

DStv customers purchase a HD Zappa decoder including a dish kit plus one-month subscription on the DStv Access package for only Sh.3,999 with an option to upgrade to Premium, Compact Plus or Compact to enjoy riveting shows on Maisha Magic Plus.

DStv customers can also sign up to the DStv Now App to enjoy all the extra entertainment and live TV viewing options on the move. Customers can watch the DStv on smartphones, tablets and smart TV’s by downloading the DStv App from the Apple Store and Google play store.

GOtv Customers can purchase the GOtv decoder plus one-month GOtv Plus subscription for Sh.1,299.

Customers can purchase the DStv decoder or GOtv decoder by simply dialing *423#, or via the Jumia online platform or at any MultiChoice Kenya branch, dealer outlet or select supermarkets countrywide.