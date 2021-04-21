Connect with us

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Nancy Matimu present PPE's to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on April 21, 2021. /HANDOUT.

Kenya

Multichoice Kenya donates personal protective Equipment worth Sh2.3m to MoH

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – MultiChoice Kenya has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Sh2.3 million to the Ministry of Health intended for people in high-risk areas and those at the frontline in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking while receiving the donation, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, applauded MultiChoice Kenya for the highly targeted and timely contribution. “We are pleased to receive the PPE’s from MultiChoice Kenya, a brand that has operated in the country for 26 years and has Kenyans at heart, evidenced by initiatives such as this to support the underprivileged sections of the society. On behalf of the Government of Kenya, I want to thank MultiChoice Kenya for the generous contribution and expression of solidarity towards fighting this disease and keeping Kenyans safe. ”

On her part, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Nancy Matimu appreciated the Government through the Ministry of Health, the medical fraternity, private sector and the general public for their collective efforts towards the fight against COVID-19 in these unprecedented times.

“At MultiChoice Kenya, we recognize that co-operation and solidarity is important from each one of us at individual and collective levels alike. We therefore come here today, to commit our solemn support towards the COVID-19 pandemic fight in Kenya. Our support today comes in the form of Personal Protective Equipment constituting a total of 12,000 KN95 Face Masks and 2,000 Disposable Isolation Gowns – valued at Ksh. 2.3 million. We are grateful for the opportunity to make yet another contribution and support the efforts of the government, the private sector, donor agencies and other players,” said Matimu.

According to Hon. Kagwe, the rise in the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country requires more strategic and long-term support from partners. This ultimately includes support even to the health workers, some of who have contracted the disease in the course of their life-saving work.”

MultiChoice Kenya further assured the government of its continued commitment to uphold the highest health and safety standards in safeguarding its employees, trade partners and customers wherever they are.

  • ENDS   –

 

