Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Over 300 people died in Kenya in April when heavy rains started. /KENYA RED CROSS.

County News

Met department issues flash floods alert in North Eastern Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28 – Kenya Metrological Department has called on people residing in the Northern Counties bordering Ethiopia to be on the lookout for potential flash-floods following heavy rains.

Counties that have been put on high alert include Marsabit, Mandera and Wajir.  

The meteorological department said flash floods are expected to occur between Wednesday and Sunday in places where heavy rainfall has not been received, particularly in areas which are known to be water paths from the neighboring Ethiopia.

“Flash-floods alert Instructions: Residents in all the mentioned areas are alerted to be on the lookout for potential flash-floods that may occur in places where heavy rainfall has not been received and especially in areas which are known to be water paths from the neighboring,” the department said, warning of heavy rainfall of more than 50 milliliters for 24 hours over the Ethiopian highlands.   

It stated that the chances of flash floods occurring as predicted is between 33-66 percent. 

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Fireworks expected as MPs set for BBI debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – The Senate and national Assembly were set to start debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill Wednesday afternoon,...

2 mins ago

World

Australia to upgrade military bases with eye on Pacific tensions

Sydney, Australia, April 28 – Australia announced Wednesday it would upgrade military bases in its far north and expand joint drills with US forces after...

56 mins ago

business

WTO chief says targeting China in trade reforms “will not work”

BRUSSELS, April 28 – China will be more willing to participate in global trade reforms if it does not feel being targeted by other...

2 hours ago

Africa

Somali president calls for elections in bid to ease tensions

Mogadishu, Somalia, April 28 – Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed called early Wednesday for elections and a return to dialogue after the extension of his...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

India Covid death toll passes 200,000, Biden hails ‘stunning’ US progress

New Delhi, India , April 28 – India’s coronavirus death toll crossed 200,000 Wednesday as a relentless wave of new cases swamped hospitals, while US President...

3 hours ago

World

Former Sunday Nation Columnist Philip Ochieng is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Philip Ochieng, the veteran journalist whose weekly column featured in the Sunday Nation for several years, is dead at...

15 hours ago

Africa

President Kenyatta holds talks with Blinken during his virtual tour of Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday, during his virtual visit to...

17 hours ago

Corona Virus

22 More COVID deaths in Kenya with 12.7pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27- Kenya recorded 22 new COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities in the country to 2,665. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 18...

18 hours ago