Capital News
Raila Odinga signs for the BBI Bill at KICC, Nairobi on November 25, 2020.

BBI

MCAs caucus dismiss claims they passed wrong BBI Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- The County Assemblies Leadership Caucus has dismissed reports that some of the county assemblies debated and approved wrong versions of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

Representatives of the caucus told a news conference on Monday that they only received one Bill from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

“We, therefore, urge Kenyans to ignore the sensationalism around multiple bills and assure them that there was only one Bill received from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on behalf of Kenyans,” they said, “If indeed it’s true that some County Assemblies debated any bill that may have had typographical errors, they can and will most definitely be corrected either by the Parliament or the Attorney General’s office.”

According to reports, 34 County Assemblies processed an erroneous bill that referred to a non-existent article of the Constitution, on how the proposed 70 constituencies will be created, if passed.  

It is the same bill with errors that had been tabled at the Senate, with the anomalies being flagged by two consultants who offered advisory role to the Joint Committee of Parliament.

“We wish to reiterate this is a popular initiative and politicians and other partisan interests must not attempt to hijack the process: It did not start with them, it will not end with them,” the MCA’s said.

The Bill is now set for debate in the National Assembly next week in what will determine if Kenya will have a national referendum to change section fo the Constitution.

