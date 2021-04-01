Connect with us

Capital News
Police officers at a road block in Kenya. /FILE PHOTO.

Corona Virus

Major roadblocks during Easter to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- The National Police Service (NPS) is set to mount 33 roadblocks in all the major highways leading into and out of the zoned areas of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, and Nakuru Counties, so as to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown.

The roadblocks will be manned by a multi-agency team of security officers under the National Police Service.

“As we start the Easter Festivities, we are aware that many people will be travelling to different destinations across the country. We urge those within the zoned area of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru Counties to exercise caution, and to remain around, expect for essential service providers , as provided for by issue of Kenya Gazette Supplement Number 50,” said Hillary Mutyambai, Inspector General of Police.

He however, assured that police will enforce the protocols including the reviewed measures as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a humane manner.

To support in the operation, Mutyambai said 3,000 officers from the Kenya Prisons Service have been seconded to the police service.

“Our operations will be done jointly with National Government Administration Officers , National Transport Safety Authority and the Kenya Prison Service,” he said at a joint press conference attended by among other stakeholders the Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo.

