LSK alarmed by increased murder cases in the country, wants action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9- The Law Society of Kenya has raised alarm over increased cases of insecurity, mysterious disappearances and brutal killings by criminals.

The latest incident is that of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Video Editor, Betty Barasa who was brutally murdered in Oloolua, Kajiado North.

Police said she was shot when three hooded men waylaid her and her husband as they drove into their compound.

She was brutally killed weeks after another journalist posted at the National Lands Commission as a Communications Director, Jennifer Wambua, who was abducted, only for her body to be found dumped in Kajiado.

No arrest has been made and the motive remain unknown.

In a statement, LSK Secretary Mercy Wambua urged Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to move in speed and bring to book those involved.

“This is testament to the failure by duty bearers in upholding their mandate and constitutional duty bearers in upholding their mandate and constitutional duty to protect the lives and property of the Kenyan people,” she said in a statement to Newsrooms.

She said months after advocate Benson Njau went missing in February, his whereabouts and fate remains unknown.

With the country’s economy on its knees and a persisting COVID-19 pandemic, Wambua said the Government should cushion Kenyans through an elaborate economic plan, as a way to help address the rise in crime.

The society is specifically rooting for a return to tax reliefs, to reduce the effects of the pandemic, that has ravaged almost all sectors of the economy, leading to massive drop of income or loss of jobs for many.

The country is also witnessing a surge in cases of femicide, in what is linked to mental issues occasioned by the hard economic times.

Still this week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi’s body guard killed his wife before committing suicide, after a quarreling. Interior CS Fred Matiangi’s bodyguard Hudson Wakise committed suicide after shooting his wife Pauline Wakasa dead on April 6, 2020. Pauline was a traffic office in Kilimani. /Handout.

He shot his wife 8 times, killing her instantly, right in the presence of his children, house help and relatives. The children and the house help were not hurt.

In Kahawa Wendani, a soldier died after engaging in a fight with his wife.

An autopsy report indicated that he might have been suffocated to death.

His wife, a secular musician, is in custody for 10 days pending conclusion of the investigations.