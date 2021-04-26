Legacy Trend to hold virtual conference on President Kenyatta’s Big 4 agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Legacy Trend is scheduled to hold a virtual conference in mid-next month to evaluate the Jubilee Government’s Big 4 agenda.

The virtual conference-themed “The Legacy Trend” will be hosted by Convenor David Matsanga.

“We will be looking at the progress, gains, achievements and way forward for the legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Matsanga said, “we have several speakers lined up.”

Cabinet Secretaries, MPs and other leaders are among those invited to take part in the conference that will be held on May 18 at the Villa Rosa Kempinski in the capital Nairobi.

The conference will be seeking to evaluate the progress made in the implementation of the Big 4 agenda.

It will also evaluate the healing process in the nation since the last elections of 2017 as th country prepares for the 2022 General Election.

Also lined up for discussion is the roadmap to the national referendum even as the National Assembly and Senate prepares to debate the Building bridges Initiave Bill that was presented on Monda.

“The legacy trend will look at the effects of COVID-19 on the economy and discuss ways Kenya and its people should cope with the after-effects of the pandemic,” he said.