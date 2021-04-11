KRA urges Kenyans to file tax returns early, avoid June deadline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has asked Kenyans and entities yet to file their tax returns to do so using the iTax platform ahead of the June deadline when this financial year ends.

KRA Commissioner in charge of Domestic Taxes Rispah Simiyu said taxpayers should file their returns early in order to avoid the end of June deadline rush.

Taxpayers are required to download the KRA M-Service App on their phones, for easy access to their services.

The App enables taxpayers to access various services offered by the Authority such as taxpayer registration, filing of returns and payment of taxes.

“All annual tax returns for the year 2020 for individuals and for entities with a December year-end should be submitted online through the iTax platform on or before 30th June 2021. KRA encourages taxpayers to file their returns early in order to avoid the end of June deadline rush,” she said.

This is part of measures adopted to avoid physical visits to KRA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She advised “taxpayers to seek KRA’s support through the Contact Centre by calling 0711-099-999 or 020 4 999 999, emailing requests to callcentre@kra.go.ke or using our official social media pages for assistance.”