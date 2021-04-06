KNEC examiner arrested after sharing KCSE Maths paper on WhatsApp

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 6 – Police in Machakos on Tuesday arrested ABC Kiseveni Secondary School Principal Betta Mutuku over suspected exam cheating in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary exam (KCSE).



Machakos DCIO Rhoda Kanyi reported that the Principal was arrested after posting KCSE Mathematics Paper 2 which was starting on Tuesday morning, on her WhatsApp status overnight.

The Principal is also the National Deputy Chief Examiner of the Mathematics paper.



“We believe she posted the exam on her WhatsApp status for the candidates to study it overnight,” said Kanyi.

The suspect however claimed that she wasn’t aware that the paper had been posted on her status, alleging that she was also alerted by the intelligence officers.



She was booked at Machakos Police Station for interrogation awaiting arraignment in court.

Her phone was also confiscated as police launched investigations on the origin of the exam paper.

“If we find out that she is the one who put it out, she will just face the law according to the National Examination Council guiding rules and law,” Machakos DCIO affirmed.

The incident was reported even Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha decried increased circulation of fake examination materials among students.

Magoha advised candidates, parents and teachers to ignore such material and instead concentrate on the examinations.

Magoha was speaking in Kisumu on Tuesday when he presided over the opening of the exam container, marking day 6 of the examinations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CS also announced that KCPE results will be out in two weeks.