Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ABC Kiseveni School Principal Betta Mutuku/COURTESY

County News

KNEC examiner arrested after sharing KCSE Maths paper on WhatsApp

Machakos DCIO Rhoda Kanyi reported that the Principal was arrested after posting KCSE Mathematics Paper 2 which was starting on Tuesday morning, on her WhatsApp status overnight.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 6 – Police in Machakos on Tuesday arrested ABC Kiseveni Secondary School Principal Betta Mutuku over suspected exam cheating in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary exam (KCSE).

Machakos DCIO Rhoda Kanyi reported that the Principal was arrested after posting KCSE Mathematics Paper 2 which was starting on Tuesday morning, on her WhatsApp status overnight.

The Principal is also the National Deputy Chief Examiner of the Mathematics paper.

“We believe she posted the exam on her WhatsApp status for the candidates to study it overnight,” said Kanyi.

The suspect however claimed that she wasn’t aware that the paper had been posted on her status, alleging that she was also alerted by the intelligence officers.

She was booked at Machakos Police Station for interrogation awaiting arraignment in court.

Her phone was also confiscated as police launched investigations on the origin of the exam paper.

“If we find out that she is the one who put it out, she will just face the law according to the National Examination Council guiding rules and law,” Machakos DCIO affirmed.

The incident was reported even Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha decried increased circulation of fake examination materials among students.

Magoha advised candidates, parents and teachers to ignore such material and instead concentrate on the examinations.

Magoha was speaking in Kisumu on Tuesday when he presided over the opening of the exam container, marking day 6 of the examinations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CS also announced that KCPE results will be out in two weeks.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

At least 40 dead in fighting in Sudan’s Darfur: UN

Khartoum, Sudan, April 6 – At least 40 people have been killed and 58 injured in three days of clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur state,...

1 hour ago

World

What China offers with white paper on poverty alleviation

BEIJING, China, April 7- China on Tuesday released a white paper on poverty alleviation, expounding how the world’s most populous country has eliminated extreme...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

US joins talks aimed at salvaging Iran nuclear deal

Vienna, Austria, April 6 – The United States will on Tuesday join talks in Austria’s capital Vienna aimed at salvaging an international agreement on Iran’s...

3 hours ago

Africa

Nigeria’s ‘social satirist’ fights injustice with art

Lagos, Nigeria, April 6 – When in 2019 Nigerian painter Julius Agbaje depicted President Muhammadu Buhari as the Joker, he never imagined that a...

4 hours ago

County News

KCPE results will be ready in 2 weeks: Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Tuesday said examiners under the Kenya National Council of Examination (KNEC) had embarked on marking Insha and...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KQ to suspend UK flights on Friday following red alert listing

A statement from the airline on Monday indicated the suspension will take effect from the midnight of Friday, April 9, 2021 until further notice.

20 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopian Airlines pilot lands at wrong Zambia airport

Lusaka, Zambia, April 5 – An Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane flying into Zambia accidentally landed at an airport that is still under  construction, a...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-related ICU admissions rise to 200, 20 virus-linked deaths reported

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said another 240 patients were also on supplementary oxygen, 17 of whom were in the High Dependency Unit.

21 hours ago