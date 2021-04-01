Connect with us

Capital News
Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange succumbed to COVID-19 on March 31, 2021.

Kenya

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange to be buried on Saturday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange will be buried on Saturday at his rural home. 

According to the family of the late lawmaker, Koinange’s funeral service will be held at Saint John’s Church, Kiambaa, from 11am followed by a private burial service which will only be attended by close family members. 

“We would like to thank everyone who sent messages of condolences and comfort to the family, including our country’s top leadership, friends, colleagues, constituents, well-wishers and those in the diaspora. We continue to receive and are grateful for the support and goodwill coming from across Kenya, the African continent and from around the world,” read part of the statement which was issued by the family on Thursday.

The family said that the burial will be held strictly in conformity to the COVID-19 regulations that require 50 attendees.

The second term legislator who succumbed to coronavirus-related complications at Nairobi hospital on Wednesday served as the Chairperson of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security.

“The service will last no more than an hour. For those wanting to follow the proceedings online, we will provide a Live-Link from the beginning to end on all platforms in order to give those not able to attend a chance to give the late Hon Paul Koinange a befitting send-off as possible under the circumstances,” the family added.

In this article:
