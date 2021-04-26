Kenya’s COVID rate slows to 10pc as 194 csses recorded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed down to 10.9 per cent Monday, with only 194 new cases recorded.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 1,779 samples tested Sunday across the country.

They raised the country’s caseload to 156,981 while the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,646, 988.

21 more deaths were recorded raising the cumulative fatalities in the country to 2,643.

“Our positivity rate is at 10.9 percent,” he said in a statement to Newsrooms. “From the cases, 184 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners. 105 are males and 89 are females. The youngest is a nine-year-old child while the oldest is 90 years.”

He said cases of recoveries also increased to 106, 836, after 248 were declared free from the disease.

Kagwe said 826, 617 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease with the first jab by April 26.

Of these 477, 754 are aged 58 years and above, health workers 152, 809, Teacher 126, 801 while security officers are 69, 253.

Nairobi leads with the number of vaccinated people at 256, 282, followed by Nakuru which has 54,022.