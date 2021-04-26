Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /FILE

Corona Virus

Kenya’s COVID rate slows to 10pc as 194 csses recorded

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed down to 10.9 per cent Monday, with only 194 new cases recorded.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 1,779 samples tested Sunday across the country.

They raised the country’s caseload to 156,981 while the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,646, 988.

21 more deaths were recorded raising the cumulative fatalities in the country to 2,643.

“Our positivity rate is at 10.9 percent,” he said in a statement to Newsrooms. “From the cases, 184 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners. 105 are males and 89 are females. The youngest is a nine-year-old child while the oldest is 90 years.”  

He said cases of recoveries also increased to 106, 836, after 248 were declared free from the disease.

Kagwe said 826, 617 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease with the first jab by April 26.

Of these 477, 754 are aged 58 years and above, health workers 152, 809, Teacher 126, 801 while security officers are 69, 253.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nairobi leads with the number of vaccinated people at 256, 282, followed by Nakuru which has 54,022.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

MCAs caucus dismiss claims they passed wrong BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- The County Assemblies Leadership Caucus has dismissed reports that some of the county assemblies debated and approved wrong versions of...

2 mins ago

World

China sees improved quality of air, water environment: report

BEIJING, China, April 26 – China has seen a discernible improvement in air quality and further improvement in the quality of the surface water...

1 hour ago

Africa

Chad junta names presidential runner-up as interim PM

N’Djamena, Chad, April 26 – Chad’s new military junta on Monday named former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, who was runner-up in the Sahel country’s...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Eyes in the Senate after receiving BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Monday handed over its report on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020...

5 hours ago

World

Appellate court to rule on JSC appeal on order barring naming CJ nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- An Appellate Court bench was on Monday set to rule on an order barring the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from...

5 hours ago

Africa

Somali opposition fighters cordon off parts of tense capital

Mogadishu, Somalia , April 26- Somali opposition fighters took up positions in parts of the tense capital on Monday, a day after clashes with government troops...

6 hours ago

World

260 police officers moved in changes announced by IG Mutyambai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- More than 260 police officers have been moved in changes by the National Police Service (NPS) announced on Monday. In...

8 hours ago

World

Govt urged to work closely with scientists to advise on health matters

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – The government has been challenged to incorporate more scientists in the Executive who will advise on various health-related issues...

8 hours ago