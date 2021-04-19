Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague in Kenya.

Corona Virus

Kenya’s COVID-19 infection rate slows to 9.4pc as 20 succumb

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19- Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed to 9.6 percent on Monday even as 20 deaths were recorded, raising the cumulative fatalities to 2,501.

Monday’s rate is a significant improvement from a high of 22 per cent in March when President Uhuru Kenyatta issued revised guidelines to curb the infection rate.

The health facilities had been overwhelmed by a surge in numbers, while cases of death had also increased.

The government has also heightened measures like vaccination, to flatten the curve which Kenyatta said will determine the re-opening of the lockdown he imposed in five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru which recorded highest infections since January.

By April 19, Kenya had vaccinated 702,170 people against the disease, majority of them being health workers at 141,146.

“In terms of gender, men have continued to exhibit a lot of enthusiasm in this exercise compared to women. 393, 261 males have so far been vaccinated compared to 308,526 females,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary, in a COVID-19 regular update issued on Monday.

At the County level, Nairobi had the highest number of people vaccinated, with 223,992, followed by Nakuru with 42,145, while Uasin Gishu is third with 35,244.

Kiambu County is fourth with 35, 244 cases, while Nyeri County has 25, 345.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Counties with less than 1,000 people vaccinated since the start of the exercise is Lamu with 469, followed by Marsabit 472 and Tan River with 675,” Kagwe said.  

He said the country had recorded 241 positive cases of COVID-19, from a sample size of 2,515, raising the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 151,894 cases. Of the new cases, 13 were foreigners.

636 patients also recovered from the disease, raising the total recoveries to 74, 292 cases.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta calls for concerted efforts to end rising number of conflicts in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has decried the growing number of conflicts in Africa and called for the upscaling of conflict...

21 mins ago

County News

Reprieve for businesses as High Court bars KRA from levying minimum tax

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19- Small and medium businesses can now breathe a sigh of relief after the High Court in Machakos temporarily barred the...

55 mins ago

Africa

Rwandan report says France ‘bears significant responsibility’ over genocide

Kigali, Rwanda, April 19 – France “bears significant responsibility” for enabling the genocide in Rwanda and still refuses to acknowledge its true role in the...

2 hours ago

World

EU sanctions 10 Myanmar junta officials, two firms

Brussels, Belgium, April 19 – The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on 10 Myanmar junta officials and two conglomerates linked to the military over the...

2 hours ago

Headlines

I will be a unifying Chief Justice, Justice Nduma Nderi tells JSC panel

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Nduma Nderi says his vast legal experience in the field of conflict management...

3 hours ago

World

Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital under Western pressure

Moscow, Russia , April 19 – Russia’s penitentiary service on Monday said it was transferring ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to prison hospital, as the EU...

5 hours ago

Africa

Over 300 rebels, five soldiers killed in Chad: army

N’Djamena, Chad April 19 – The Chadian army said Monday it had killed 300 rebels who waged a major incursion into the north of the...

5 hours ago

World

China expects to deepen int’l cooperation in poverty reduction

BOAO, Hainan, April 19 – China has long maintained close cooperation with the international community in poverty alleviation and rural development, and expects to...

6 hours ago