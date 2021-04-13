Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A fishing dhow sails past a dredger, digging out the sea floor near a planned port in Lamu Photo courtesy/AFP

Headlines

Kenyan official says China-built Lamu port to be operational in June

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya April 13 – A Chinese-built seaport in Kenya’s coastal island of Lamu will be operational in June, a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) official said on Monday.

China Communications Construction Company has already completed construction of the first three berths of the port, Bernard Osero, head of KPA corporate affairs, told Xinhua over the phone.

“Lamu port will specialize in handling containers and oil cargo between the east African hinterland and the rest of the world,” he said.

The new facility will enable Kenya to become a gateway of choice for Ethiopia, South Sudan and Somalia, Osero said.

“Lamu Port will also complement the existing Port of Mombasa because it is a natural deep port that can handle larger sea vessels,” he said.

The Kenyan government is prioritizing Lamu Port as a key infrastructure facility that will link east Africa and west Africa through road and rail, Osero said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China concerned about Japan’s decision to release Fukushima water into sea: FM

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) — China has expressed its grave concerns through diplomatic channels about Japan’s decision to dispose of radioactive water at Fukushima...

18 mins ago

Africa

Somali MPs vote to extend president’s term for two years

Mogadishu, Somalia, April 13 – Somalia’s lower house of parliament on Monday voted to extend the president’s mandate for two years, after months of deadlock...

3 hours ago

County News

17-year-old KCSE candidate killed by boyfriend aged 27 in Kitui

Police in Kitui’s Kisasi area said the boyfriend stubbed the student several times resulting in her death before turning on himself in an attempt...

3 hours ago

Africa

DR Congo’s Tshisekedi in full control of new govt: official

KINSHASA, DR Congo, Apr 12- Felix Tshisekedi, president of the DR Congo, is in full control of a new government unveiled Monday following a...

16 hours ago

Headlines

Justice Chitembwe sheds tears while explaining why judges must listen to suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12-Justice Said Juma Chitembwe shed tears before a panel of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Monday which interviewed him for the...

17 hours ago

Headlines

Court declines to stop interviews for Chief Justice

NAIROB I, Kenya, Apr 12- The High Court has declined to stop the interviews for the recruitment of a new Justice that kicked off...

18 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 20 more deaths from COVID-19 as vaccination gathers steam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Kenya recorded 20 more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including 18 that were detected from an audit from last...

18 hours ago

County News

Why farmers should support Coffee Bill 2020

A constitutional petition in the High Court by five cooperative societies seeking to halt the enforcement of the Crop (Coffee) General Regulations, 2019 was...

19 hours ago