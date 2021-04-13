Kenyan official says China-built Lamu port to be operational in June

NAIROBI, Kenya April 13 – A Chinese-built seaport in Kenya’s coastal island of Lamu will be operational in June, a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) official said on Monday.

China Communications Construction Company has already completed construction of the first three berths of the port, Bernard Osero, head of KPA corporate affairs, told Xinhua over the phone.

“Lamu port will specialize in handling containers and oil cargo between the east African hinterland and the rest of the world,” he said.

The new facility will enable Kenya to become a gateway of choice for Ethiopia, South Sudan and Somalia, Osero said.

“Lamu Port will also complement the existing Port of Mombasa because it is a natural deep port that can handle larger sea vessels,” he said.

The Kenyan government is prioritizing Lamu Port as a key infrastructure facility that will link east Africa and west Africa through road and rail, Osero said.