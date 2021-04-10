Connect with us

Kenyan Man who slit his son’s throat arrested at JKIA while fleeing the country

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10- A man accused of killing his son in June last year was on Friday arrested as he attempted to flee the country.

The man identified by police as Nehemiah Asiagois said to have slit his son’s throat in Kisii, in a macabre incident.

He was arreste by detectives at the Jomo Kenyatta Internatiobnal Airport (JKIA) on Friday evening as he prepared to board a Qatar-bound flight in an attempt to flee.

“In an incident that shocked villagers of Bomakombi in Suneka, Asiago killed his son Byron Asiago after a domestic squabble and immediately went into hiding,” DCI Director George Kinoti said in a statement.

Byron’s brother told detectives that a disagreement arose after their father who was intoxicated, demanded to know what the deceased had brought home after spending the day at a local shopping centre.

“Incensed by his father’s remarks since he was jobless and had gone to look for a job that didn’t come by, Byron posed a similar question to his father, asking him what he had to show for his day’s activities other than returning home in a drunken stupor. This prompted a scuffle, that led to his death,” the DCI explained.

He is set to be arraigned on Monday, when he will face a murder charge, the DCI said.

Kenya has experienced a wave of murder and killings lately, a situation that has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country in March 2020.

Dozens of femicide cases have been recorded, in what is linked to psychological issues occasioned by the effects of the pandemic.

Already, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called on the government to offer tax relief measures to Kenyans to cushion them and has urged authorities to tame the rising murder cases saying duty bearers must be accoutable.

