Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A man receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Prayagraj, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on April 10, 2021. India is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The federal health ministry on Saturday morning said 145,384 new COVID-19 cases and 794 related deaths were registered in the past 24 hours across the country. (Str/Xinhua)

Corona Virus

Kenya suspends India flights over COVID surge

A total of 201,187 people have now died, 3,293 of them in the past day, according to health ministry data, although many experts suspect that the true toll is higher.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28-Kenya announced Wednesday the suspension of flights to and from India following a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

India has been reporting over 300,000 COVID cases daily, with over 2,000 deaths in the recent weeks, a situation that has overwhelmed the country’s health care system and crematoriums. 

“Given the dire events in India, we resolved to suspend all passenger flights in and out of the country for a period of 14 days. This suspension is to take effect from midnight this coming Saturday,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary after a meeting with the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC).

Kagwe said passengers arriving from India in the next 72 hours will have to undertake mandatory testing, and will undergo a 14-days mandatory quarantine at their own cost. 

“All passengers arriving from India within these 72 hours shall be subjected to rapid antigen testing upon arrival at our ports of entry and shall be required to strictly observe a 14-day quarantine period that will be closely monitored by our health officials,” he said.

Cargo flights are now affected.

Kenya announced the flight ban on the day India’s coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 with more than 3,000 fatalities reported in 24 hours for the first time, official data showed.

A total of 201,187 people have now died, 3,293 of them in the past day, according to health ministry data, although many experts suspect that the true toll is higher.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
INDIA: Surging VOVID-19 deaths have caused cremation crisis.

India has now reported 18 million infections, an increase of 360,000 in 24 hours, which is a new world record. This month alone the country has added almost six million new cases.

The explosion in cases, blamed in part on a new virus variant as well as mass political and religious events, has overwhelmed hospitals with dire shortages of beds, drugs and oxygen.

The crisis is particularly severe in New Delhi, with people dying outside packed hospitals where three people are often forced to share beds. Clinics have been running out of oxygen.

India has so far administered 150 million vaccine shots and from Saturday the programme will be expanded to include all adults, meaning 600 million more people will be eligible.

However, many states are warning that they have insufficient vaccine stocks and experts are calling on the government to prioritise vulnerable groups and badly hit areas.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Uhuru sends name of CJ nominee Koome to Parliament for vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday submitted the name of Chief Justice nominee Martha Koome to Parliament paving way for...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

Diaz: Time to curb the second pandemic

By Chris Diaz The end of this month will mark the first year anniversary of widespread lockdowns around the world to contain the spread...

2 hours ago

business

First National Shadow Budget roots for a predictable tax regime and urgent debt management

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – A shadow National Budget published by a local public affairs and policy analysis consortium has called for the urgent...

3 hours ago

World

Amnesty International piles pressure for release of Burundian activist Lukuki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Amnesty International has renewed pressure on the Burundian Government to release an activist jailed for 32 years. Germain Lukuki...

3 hours ago

World

JSC To Proceed With interviews for Supreme Court Judge Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, April – 28 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said Tuesday it will proceed with planned interviews for individuals eyeing the position...

6 hours ago

BBI

Fireworks expected as MPs set for BBI debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – The Senate and national Assembly were set to start debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill Wednesday afternoon,...

6 hours ago

County News

Met department issues flash floods alert in North Eastern Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28 – Kenya Metrological Department has called on people residing in the Northern Counties bordering Ethiopia to be on the lookout...

7 hours ago

World

Australia to upgrade military bases with eye on Pacific tensions

Sydney, Australia, April 28 – Australia announced Wednesday it would upgrade military bases in its far north and expand joint drills with US forces after...

7 hours ago