Kenya started experiencing the third wave of COVID IN February 2021./FILE

Corona Virus

Kenya registers 20 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,027 infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17- The COVID-19 fatalities in Kenya rose to 2,463 Saturday after 20 more deaths were recorded.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all the fatalities recorded Saturday were from audits that revealed late reports in the last one month, meaning none occurred in the past 24 hours.

1,653 more patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country with 264 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kagwe said 1,027 more people had tested positive for the virus from 7,184 samples tested since Saturday raising the total caseload in the country to 151, 287.

The positivity rate stood at 14.3.

382 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus among them 267 from home based care program and 115 from various health facilities.

Total recoveries stood at 101,362.

Kenya kicked off a vaccination drive in February with AstraZeneca after acquiring the initial 1.02 million doses through the COVAX facility.

More than 700,000 people have so far been vaccinated.

