Kenya registers 18 COVID-19 deaths and 911 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4- The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 18 COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities in the country to 2,224.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new fatalities include 11 that occurred in the last one month but we’re not reported and 7 from facility record audits after the cause of death was confirmed.

Kagwe said 1,586 more patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country with 198 in the Intensive Care Unit.

5,903 others were receiving treatment under home based care program.

He said 911 more people had tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 6,045 raising the caseload in the country to 138, 988.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 15.1 percent.

Kagwe said 282,518 Kenyans had been vaccinated against coronavirus by April 3.

Kenya is administering AstraZeneca vaccine acquired through the global COVAX facility that sent in 1.02 million doses initially targeting front lines workers even though people aged over 58 have been included because they are risk.

The government has banned the importation and distribution of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, and has warned no private entity will be allowed to import vaccines until the process is streamlined.

On Sunday, the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) lauded the move saying it will help guarantee safety for Kenyans.

Kenya’s COVID-19 National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) chaired by Kagwe on Friday sanctioned the ban that followed the publicity received by Russia’s Sputnik V which was rolled out in the country, mainly targeting the rich. Deputy President William Ruto was vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V on March 30, 2021.

KMA President Were Onyino on Sunday said it is imperative to have transparency in the vaccination exercise.

“We support the initiative announced by the Ministry of Health where the government will be the only entity to engage and import the vaccines directly from the manufacturers,” he said.

Onyino however, stated that in the event a Public Private Partnership (PPP) will be required to fast-track the vaccination of Kenyans, the vaccines to be imported should meet the global safety standards and approval by the World Health Organization (WHO). Lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir were vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V on March 30, 2021.

“The vaccination process should be highly ethical and transparent. All forms of fraud and cheating by both providers and consumers should be discouraged, monitored and heavily punished irrespective of the status of the culprit. We do believe that if this is done, it will ensure that there is an equitable roll out of the vaccines in Kenya in a manner that is transparent and accountable,” he said.

Kenya currently has both variants from South Africa and the UK which are said to be more contagious.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board had confirmed approving the Sputnik V vaccine, but for emergency use only, saying marketing approval had not been issued.