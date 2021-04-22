Kenya records 36 per cent spike in GBV cases in 2020 COVID-19 period

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Gender-Based Violence cases hit record high numbers in Kenya in 2020, raising concerns on the safety of women and girls who are the most vulnerable and affected in the society, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics released on Thursday by the Ministry of Public Service and Gender show that there was a 36 percent spoke in GBV cases in 2020 when 5,009 cases were recorded.

Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said the cases were recorded between January and December, and represented an increase of 1,411 compared to cases reported in 2019. Nairobi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru and Kiambu counties accounted for most of the cases.

“The findings of the study established that the number of Gender-Based Violence cases reported between January and June 2020 had an increase of 92 percent compared to previous year same period,” Kobia said.

The most common forms of Gender-Based Violence identified were physical assault, rape and attempted rape, murder, defilement, grievous harm, child neglect and psychological torture.

As a result of the alarming cases, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the National Crime Research Centre to carry out a study to establish the causes of the incidents which shot up in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when a partial lockdown was imposed.

The study released Thursday highlighted alcohol, drug and substance abuse, poverty, family disputes and moral decadence among triggers of GBV.

Retrogressive cultural beliefs and practices and identity crisis among the youthful population were also cited as contributing factors.

As part of measures to de-escalate the cases, the Ministry of Gender provided a national GBV helpline 1195, national police helpline and child helpline to allow for anonymous reporting, assistance to survivors and to get referrals for medical and legal services to GBV victims.

Through the National Government Affirmative Action, 36 GBV shelters operated by Civil Society Organizations have been established in 13 counties of Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Kwale, Samburu, Kajiado, Murang’a, Laikipia, Kiambu, Nyeri, Meru, Machakos and Makueni.

Kobia said despite the interventions by the government, there still remained some ground to be covered, and urged everyone to be involved in preventing GBV.

She said shortcomings included reporting incidences, supporting victims, speaking out against harmful and retrogressive cultural beliefs and practices.

“I wish to appeal to all members of the public to join hands to end this vice before it becomes a normal in violating human rights,” Kobia said.