Kenya records 20 more deaths from COVID-19 as vaccination gathers steam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Kenya recorded 20 more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including 18 that were detected from an audit from last month raising fatalities in the country to 2,368.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 486 more people had tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,989 tested across the country.

Kagwe urged Kenyans to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 regulations even as the government worked to acquire more vaccines.

Kenya kicked off a vaccination drive in February with AstraZeneca after acquiring the initial 1.02 million doses through the COVAX facility.

“By April 11, a total of 487, 278 people had been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Kagwe said. “From this number, 118, 833 are health workers, 39,523 security officers, 70, 338 teachers and 258, 584 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.”

He said more men had been vaccinated at 56.5 percent (275,382) against 43.5 percent women. (211,746).