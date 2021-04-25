Connect with us

Kenya had vaccinated more than 800,000 people by end of April 2021./FILE/AFP

Kenya records 19 COVID deaths and 469 Infections

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – Kenya recorded 19 more deaths on Sunday, raising fatalities in the country to 2, 622.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said one of the deaths occurred on Saturday, 10 on diverse dates within the last one month and others were detected from audits from March 2021.

He said 469 more people had tested positive for the virus pushing the country’s caseload to 156, 787.

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands now stands at 11.2 percent.

“The new infections were identified from 4, 194 samples which were tested,” Kagwe said.

The Ministry of Health has since conducted 1, 645, 209 COVID-19 tests since March 2020 when the first case was reported in the country.

304 patients have in the meantime recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 106, 588.

With the pandemic still showing no sign of slowing, governments around the world are placing their hopes in vaccines.

The number of COVID-19 jabs administered globally surpassed the one billion mark on Saturday, offering hope even as the number of virus cases worldwide hit a new daily record mainly due to an explosion of infections in India. 

India accounted for more than a third of these, with authorities there announcing 346,786 new cases on Saturday, a record for a single country since the start of the pandemic. 

India has since exported tens of millions of AstraZeneca shots made domestically by the Serum Institute to different countries including Kenya which managed to receive close to 1.02 million doses of the vaccine.

The Kenyan government through the Ministry of Health has since confirmed that the first recipients of the first dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine will have to wait a little longer before they can receive their second dose of the vaccine.

