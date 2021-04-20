Connect with us

Kenya started experiencing the third wave of COVID IN February 2021./FILE

Capital Health

Kenya records 18 COVID-19 deaths and 629 infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Kenya recorded 18 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising fatalities in the country to 2, 519.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said two of the deaths occurred Monday while the rest were detected from audits from last month.

He said 629 more people had tested positive for the virus raising the country’s caseload to 152, 523.

A total of 4, 698 health care workers were among those who had contracted the virus.

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 10.8 percent by April 20, a steady and significant decline compared to the 22 per cent in March when President Uhuru Kenyatta issued revised guidelines to curb the infection rate.

Kenya is on a partial lockdown after President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2021 imposed a partial lockdown to and from five counties of Nairobi, Nakuru, Kajiado, Kiambu and Machakos.

He pledged to re-open the country once the positivity rate reduces to five percent.

On Tuesday, Kagwe said 1, 560 patients had recovered from the virus raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 103, 838.

721, 509 Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus by April 20.

They include 409, 711 aged 58 years and above, 143, 050 are health workers 109, 593 teachers and 59, 155 security officers.

