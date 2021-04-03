Kenya concerned at attacks in S.Southern targeting truck drivers after recent killings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3- Kenya has raised concerns over attacks on Kenyans in South Sudan after several fatalities were reported in an attack targeting truck drivers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a recent attack against Kenyan truck drivers operating on the Juba Namule Road had resulted in several fatalities and multiple injuries.

““The Government advises Kenyans in South Sudan and particularly transporters using Yei Juba Road to exercise increased caution and avoid use of this route where possible. Kenyans in distress across South Sudan are encouraged to urgently seek consular assistance from the Embassy in Juba,” the Ministry said in a statement.

It said the attack was carried out by unknown gunmen at the Ame Junction on April, 1.

The Ministry said it is providing assistance to affected Kenyans and facilitating communication with their families.

The government said it is working closely with the Government of South Sudan to ensure that Kenyan interests are protected and that perpetrators of attacks against Kenyans are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.