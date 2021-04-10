Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (left) was sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver a message to his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan on April 10, 2021.

Africa

Kenya and Tanzania renewing ties under President Suluhu’s tenure

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Kenya and Tanzania have committed to strengthen ties after months of strained relations, fuelled by border closures during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The assurance was given Saturday when President Uhuru Kenyatta dispatched Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed to deliver a message to new Tanzania President Suluhu Hassan who took over from John Pombe Magufuli who died last month.

Ambassador Mohammed who was accompanied by Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Dan Kazungu during the meeting in Tanzania’s State House in Dar es Salaam.

“President Suluhu has committed to continue with what the late President John Magufuli started that of ensuring that both nations relate harmoniously,” read part of the communique which was issued by Tanzania’s Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa.

During the meeting, President Suluhu re-affirmed that her administration was ready and willing to work closely with Kenya with a view of bolstering both nations’ trade ties and mutual interest.

“To ensure the commitment is set in motion, President Suluhu has directed Ministers who form the Joint Permanent Commission from both Tanzania and Kenya to meet and agree on different issues that will ensure the ties are strengthened,” Msigwa said.

President Kenyatta issued an invitation to President Suluhu to visit Kenya where the two would engage in further bilateral talks.

The meeting is the clearest indication yet that President Suluhu who since assuming office in March, 2021 has been committal in mending diplomatic ties with neighboring countries and those abroad purposely to change the country’s foreign policy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya and Tanzania were in January 2021 embroiled in a diplomatic row over the handling of the latter’s COVID-19 pandemic.

The diplomatic spat between the two nations erupted soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in East Africa, when Kenya blocked Tanzanian truck drivers from entering the country, fearing they would spread the disease.

Consequently, Tanzania banned Kenya’s national carrier Kenya Airways from entering its country’s airspace in what Magufuli termed as a reciprocal action after Kenya included Tanzania in a list of countries whose nationals would not be permitted to enter Kenya when commercial flights resumed on 1 August.

President Magufuli’s refusal to impose lockdowns or social distancing measures, and to halt the release of figures on infections since late April 2020, made him a regional outlier and caused concern among Tanzania’s neighbours and the World Health Organization.

Magufuli declared Tanzania free of coronavirus in June, thanking God and the prayers of citizens for defeating the disease.

President Suluhu has since formed a COVID-19 taskforce to advise her government, saying they would canvass global opinion on the pandemic and make recommendations about “remedies” and policies.

“It is not proper to ignore it. We cannot reject or accept it without any evidence from research,” Hassan told her newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries at a swearing-in ceremony in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Kenyan Man who slit his son’s throat arrested at JKIA while fleeing the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10- A man accused of killing his son in June last year was on Friday arrested as he attempted to flee...

1 hour ago

County News

Govt outlines measures to facilitate KCSE candidates travel back home after exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Ministry of Education has directed County Directors of Education to work closely with County  Commissioners to ensure Kenya...

2 hours ago

Africa

Shortage of COVID-19 Vaccine hampering Roll-out in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Less than 2% of the 690 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date globally have been in Africa, where...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

China opposes addition of 7 companies to US export-control list: MOC

BEIJING, China, April 10– China is opposed to the United States including seven Chinese supercomputing entities in its “entity list” for export controls, a...

3 hours ago

Africa

Veteran ruler Guelleh re-elected Djibouti president for fifth term

Djibouti, Djibouti, April 10 – Djibouti’s veteran ruler Ismail Omar Guelleh was re-elected for a fifth term as president with more than 98 percent of...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Virus lockdowns around the world as vaccine efforts stumble

Mumbai, India, April 10 – Fresh lockdowns and curfews were imposed on tens of millions of people from India to Argentina on Saturday, as Covid-19...

3 hours ago

County News

LSK alarmed by increased murder cases in the country, wants action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9- The Law Society of Kenya has raised alarm over increased cases of insecurity, mysterious disappearances and brutal killings by criminals....

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other world leaders in mourning Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away Friday....

18 hours ago