Kenya Airways and Skyports to launch drone delivery service in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27- Kenya Airways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Advanced Air mobility company, Skyports, to collaborate on launching permanent unmanned aerial vehicle operations in the country.

The collaboration brings together Kenya Airways’ significant expertise in aviation services and Skyports’ drone delivery logistics service.

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said in the coming three months, the partnership aims to explore the commercial viability and impact of various medical, logistical and inspection use cases alongside Kenya’s leading public and private institutions.

He said the partnership will give Kenya access to available equipment and established operations that will lay the foundation for the Kenyan and regional drone market.

“The partnership with Skyports aligns with our purpose of the sustainable development of Africa as it will support our diversification plans into drone technology application,” he said.

On his part Skyports CEO Duncan Walker said their partnership can unlock significant opportunities for drone deliveries and inspections in Kenya, creating time and cost savings for our customers and contribute to the growth of the country’s tech and aviation ecosystem.

“This important partnership underscores Skyports’ tech-agnostic operator approach’s growth potential as a flexible offering suitable to various global market requirements. We look forward to working with Kenya Airways and further demonstrate the viability of AAM in different geographies.” said Walker.

Skyports deals with advanced air mobility (AAM) and provides link between the ground and the sky.

The company designs, builds and operates take-off and landing infrastructure for​ air taxis, and partners with electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicle manufacturers around the world to enable safe and efficient flight operations within urban and suburban environments.

Skyports has obtained regulatory approvals to fly the UK’s first BVLOS medical drone deliveries for the National Health Service (NHS), with operations currently underway. Similarly, Skyports operated the UK Royal Mail’s first drone parcel delivery in Scotland in December 2020.

On the other hand, Kenya Airways seeks to lead drone technology in the region.

It aims offer training, operations and traffic management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fahari aviation.