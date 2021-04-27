Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways PLC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Advanced air mobility (AAM) company, Skyports to collaborate on launching permanent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations in the country.

business

Kenya Airways and Skyports to launch drone delivery service in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27- Kenya Airways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Advanced Air mobility company, Skyports, to collaborate on launching permanent unmanned aerial vehicle operations in the country.

The collaboration brings together Kenya Airways’ significant expertise in aviation services and Skyports’ drone delivery logistics service.

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said in the coming three months, the partnership aims to explore the commercial viability and impact of various medical, logistical and inspection use cases alongside Kenya’s leading public and private institutions.  

He said the partnership will give Kenya access to available equipment and established operations that will lay the foundation for the Kenyan and regional drone market. 

“The partnership with Skyports aligns with our purpose of the sustainable development of Africa as it will support our diversification plans into drone technology application,” he said.

On his part Skyports CEO Duncan Walker said their partnership can unlock significant opportunities for drone deliveries and inspections in Kenya, creating time and cost savings for our customers and contribute to the growth of the country’s tech and aviation ecosystem. 

“This important partnership underscores Skyports’ tech-agnostic operator approach’s growth potential as a flexible offering suitable to various global market requirements. We look forward to working with Kenya Airways and further demonstrate the viability of AAM in different geographies.” said Walker.

Skyports deals with advanced air mobility (AAM) and provides link between the ground and the sky.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The company designs, builds and operates take-off and landing infrastructure for​ air taxis, and partners with electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicle manufacturers around the world to enable safe and efficient flight operations within urban and suburban environments. 

Skyports has obtained regulatory approvals to fly the UK’s first BVLOS medical drone deliveries for the National Health Service (NHS), with operations currently underway. Similarly, Skyports operated the UK Royal Mail’s first drone parcel delivery in Scotland in December 2020.  

On the other hand, Kenya Airways seeks to lead drone technology in the region.

 It aims offer training, operations and traffic management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fahari aviation.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

22 More COVID deaths in Kenya with 12.7pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27- Kenya recorded 22 new COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities in the country to 2,665. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 18...

44 mins ago

Kenya

HACO donates sanitizers to Kasarani Police Station to boost war against COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27-Haco Industries has donated handwashing stations and sanitizers to Kasarani police station, for distribution to other police posts within the region as...

57 mins ago

Kenya

NMS conducts test run at Nairobi’s green park bus termini

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Tuesday conducted a test run at the new Green Park bus terminus to...

1 hour ago

Kenya

High Court bars lawyers in public office from representing corruption suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27-The High Court has issued orders barring state officers from representing public officers facing corruption charges, on grounds of conflict of...

2 hours ago

BBI

ODM wants Parliament to pass BBI bill without alteration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is now rooting for the passage of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill in its...

2 hours ago

Headlines

JSC nominates Martha Koome for Chief Justice post

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Court of Appeal Judge Martha Koome for the position of Chief Justice...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Makau Mutua and Katiba Institute wants JSC to reveal marks for all CJ candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Renowned law professor Makau Mutua and Katiba Institute have filed an application in the High Court seeking an order...

3 hours ago

Kenya

End of manual land transactions in Nairobi as President Kenyatta unveils digital platform

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday unveiled Ardhisasa, a digital land information management system, marking the end of manual land...

4 hours ago