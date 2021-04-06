Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
April 6, 2021 | Education CS Prof. George Magoha supervising the distribution of Day 6 KCSE 2020 examination materials at the Kisumu Central container/Ministry of Education

County News

KCPE results will be ready in 2 weeks: Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Tuesday said examiners under the Kenya National Council of Examination (KNEC) had embarked on marking Insha and Composition exams administered under the Kiswahili and English paper respectively.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 6 – The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results will be released by April 20.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Tuesday said examiners under the Kenya National Council of Examination (KNEC) had embarked on marking Insha and Composition exams administered under the Kiswahili and English paper respectively.

He said all other papers which candidate write through multiple choice had been marked through a computerized system.

 “We have completed the marking of multiple choice questions and started the marking of composition and insha papers,” he said.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu after presiding over the opening of the exams container for the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Magoha said the process had gone on well without any challenges.

He said this happened despite the restriction on movement to contain the spread of COVID-19 as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The CS further noted that markers were given a free hand to choose whether to travel to marking centres in Nairobi or not after concerns were raised by the teachers’ unions following the third wave of coronavirus.

“If you choose you don’t want to go to Nairobi because you think you might get what is there, we can’t force you to come,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magoha said the ministry had also trimmed the number of the markers in the wake of the virus.

He further noted that this year’s national examinations recorded fewer cases of irregularities across the country.

“Actually there are a few centers, we have only arrested 15 people, we have only confisticated 15 phones. This is a very good year,” he said.

He said the phones were undergoing a thorough review to ascertain whether there were elements of exam materials in them.

“If indeed they have exam materials in those phones, then action will be taken,” he said.

Magoha said 10 teachers were caught up in attempts to facilitate cheating in exams and action will be taken against them if found culpable.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

US joins talks aimed at salvaging Iran nuclear deal

Vienna, Austria, April 6 – The United States will on Tuesday join talks in Austria’s capital Vienna aimed at salvaging an international agreement on Iran’s...

10 mins ago

Africa

Nigeria’s ‘social satirist’ fights injustice with art

Lagos, Nigeria, April 6 – When in 2019 Nigerian painter Julius Agbaje depicted President Muhammadu Buhari as the Joker, he never imagined that a...

30 mins ago

Headlines

KQ to suspend UK flights on Friday following red alert listing

A statement from the airline on Monday indicated the suspension will take effect from the midnight of Friday, April 9, 2021 until further notice.

17 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopian Airlines pilot lands at wrong Zambia airport

Lusaka, Zambia, April 5 – An Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane flying into Zambia accidentally landed at an airport that is still under  construction, a...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-related ICU admissions rise to 200, 20 virus-linked deaths reported

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said another 240 patients were also on supplementary oxygen, 17 of whom were in the High Dependency Unit.

18 hours ago

County News

Ruto’s budget man, Ichungwah, leads MPs in demanding a COVID relief plan

The legislators urged the government to use the recently approved Sh257 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to support the worst hit groups...

18 hours ago

Africa

UN tribunal denies early release to Rwanda genocide mastermind

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5 – A UN tribunal in Tanzania has denied a request for early release by a man considered the mastermind of...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Applications to join Diploma Teacher Training Colleges to close on April 20

Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Jwan said candidates could either pick Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) or Diploma in...

21 hours ago