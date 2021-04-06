KCPE results will be ready in 2 weeks: Magoha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 6 – The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results will be released by April 20.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Tuesday said examiners under the Kenya National Council of Examination (KNEC) had embarked on marking Insha and Composition exams administered under the Kiswahili and English paper respectively.

He said all other papers which candidate write through multiple choice had been marked through a computerized system.

“We have completed the marking of multiple choice questions and started the marking of composition and insha papers,” he said.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu after presiding over the opening of the exams container for the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Magoha said the process had gone on well without any challenges.

He said this happened despite the restriction on movement to contain the spread of COVID-19 as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The CS further noted that markers were given a free hand to choose whether to travel to marking centres in Nairobi or not after concerns were raised by the teachers’ unions following the third wave of coronavirus.

“If you choose you don’t want to go to Nairobi because you think you might get what is there, we can’t force you to come,” he said.

Magoha said the ministry had also trimmed the number of the markers in the wake of the virus.

He further noted that this year’s national examinations recorded fewer cases of irregularities across the country.

“Actually there are a few centers, we have only arrested 15 people, we have only confisticated 15 phones. This is a very good year,” he said.

He said the phones were undergoing a thorough review to ascertain whether there were elements of exam materials in them.

“If indeed they have exam materials in those phones, then action will be taken,” he said.

Magoha said 10 teachers were caught up in attempts to facilitate cheating in exams and action will be taken against them if found culpable.