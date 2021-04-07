Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Karatina Law Courts was temporarily closed on Tuesday for a period of 10 days/FILE

County News

Karatina Law Courts temporarily closed after 17 staffers contract COVID-19

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the closure will allow a thorough disinfection and fumigation of the court station prior to reopening.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Karatina Law Courts was temporarily closed on Tuesday for a period of 10 days after 17 staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the closure will allow a thorough disinfection and fumigation of the court station prior to reopening.

The affected staffers were advised to self-isolate pursuant to Ministry of Health protocols.

“In light of the the above mentioned developments, the recommendations from Ministry of Health officials in Nyeri County, the Court User’s Committee at Karatina Law Courts, and upon consultation with judicial officers at Karatina Law Courts, we have arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close Karatina Law Courts for a period of ten (10) days from today, Tuesday 6th April 2021,” stated Mwilu.

Mwilu said urgent matters will be heard in Mukurwe-ini.

The Judiciary had on March 31 suspended in person court sittings in a five-county area zoned as a coronavirus hotspot, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Mwilu directed that all registries, courts, and tribunals in the five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru shall be closed to public until otherwise notified.

She urged court users to instead use the available e-filing system for urgent matters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mwilu said handling of criminal pleas and urgent hearings will be conducted virtually in the five zoned counties.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Sudan says Nile dam talks end without progress due to “Ethiopian obstinacy”

KHARTOUM, Sudan, April 7 – Sudan on Tuesday blamed the lack of progress during the new round of talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance...

10 mins ago

World

China urges U.S. to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran as nuclear talks resume

VIENNA, Austria, April 7- Chinese envoy on Tuesday urged the United States to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran and its “long-arm jurisdiction” against...

40 mins ago

Africa

Djibouti president set to clinch fifth term

Nairobi, Kenya, April 7 – Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh is expected to extend his two-decade rule of the tiny Horn of Africa nation as...

1 hour ago

Headlines

GSU officer attached to Matiangi’s office commits suicide after killing wife

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – A General Service Unit officer attached to the Interior Ministry headquarters’ VIP Protection shot his wife dead on Tuesday...

2 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC declares no contest in Garissa senatorial mini-poll, Abdul Haji named Senator-Elect

Political parties had been given until March 30 to nominate candidates for the seat, and only Addulkadir Mohamed of the ruling Jubilee Party filed...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

WASHINGTON, United States Apr 7 – All adults across America will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines within two weeks, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday,...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

IMF lends to restore sustainable Economic growth

I love Africa and I love the way Africans grasp some facts of reality and turn them into fiction. The petition by a section...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate slows to 13.5pc, 14 virus-related deaths authenticated

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases in the country at 246, nearly 10 times the number of cases in Kiambu which came...

16 hours ago