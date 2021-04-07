Karatina Law Courts temporarily closed after 17 staffers contract COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Karatina Law Courts was temporarily closed on Tuesday for a period of 10 days after 17 staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the closure will allow a thorough disinfection and fumigation of the court station prior to reopening.

The affected staffers were advised to self-isolate pursuant to Ministry of Health protocols.

“In light of the the above mentioned developments, the recommendations from Ministry of Health officials in Nyeri County, the Court User’s Committee at Karatina Law Courts, and upon consultation with judicial officers at Karatina Law Courts, we have arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close Karatina Law Courts for a period of ten (10) days from today, Tuesday 6th April 2021,” stated Mwilu.

Mwilu said urgent matters will be heard in Mukurwe-ini.

The Judiciary had on March 31 suspended in person court sittings in a five-county area zoned as a coronavirus hotspot, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Mwilu directed that all registries, courts, and tribunals in the five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru shall be closed to public until otherwise notified.

She urged court users to instead use the available e-filing system for urgent matters.

Mwilu said handling of criminal pleas and urgent hearings will be conducted virtually in the five zoned counties.