Kalonzo and Wetangula call for Integration of EAC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25- Two principals of the One Kenya Alliance Principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula have called on the East African community(EAC) leadership to depoliticize the integration of the community in an effort to speed up its realization of oneness.

Wetangula challenged the Community to think of more integration within the member states through members of the assembly being elected directly by the people.

“This model will help in informing member state citizens what East Africa Community is, what East Africa Parliament is and the benefits of integration,” Wetangula said.

Kalonzo said he is alive to the fact that there are some politically challenging issues in the region and urged that they are ironed out so that the region can have a community that will be the pride of Africa.

“Fellow East Africans, let us get rid of any suspicions in our midst, as one of you, I do know there are thorny issues in the region, I want to urge that we iron out any political differences in our midst and be able to build a community that will be the pride of Africa, said Kalonzo

The Wiper Leader further challenged the East Africa Community Legislative assembly to prioritise the legislation on free movement of goods and services and the right to the establishment that would enable business to operate freely in the East African Community member states.

“As a lawyer, I want to come and establish my practice here in Arusha, that I believe is the way to go, » said Kalonzo.

They spoke on Saturday night during a dinner hosted by East Africa Business Council in honor of the new East Africa Community Secretary General Dr. Peter Mathuki in Arusha.