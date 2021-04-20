Jubilee seeks to dissolve coalition pact with PDR which changed to UDA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20- Jubilee Party said Tuesday it had written to Political Parties Registrar Ann Nderitu on the dissolution of a 2018 partial coalition agreement with PDR which rebranded to United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Jubilee Party’s Secretary Raphael Tuju said the decision was arrived at after the National Management Committee (NMC) meeting found it “improper and untenable to complete the formulation of the Coalition due to the prevailing political and legal hurdles facing the coalition.”

“The Party has therefore decided to pull out of any further negotiations intended to complete the coalition process as is envisaged by the Political Parties Act and to cease any further engagement and association with the PDR whose officials, symbols and name has metamorphosed beyond recognition in comparison to the PDR we worked with previously,” Tuju said in a statement.

According to Tuju, Jubilee found itself as a “strange bedfellow with UDA especially with use of its identity as “hustlers” which he termed as having negative dictionary meaning and connotation.”

In a recent interview with Citizen TV, Ruto said he has a different plan if he is ousted as the Jubilee deputy party leader adding that he would use UDA as his political vehicle for the 2022 General Election in which he is eying the presidency.

“If it gets to a point where they do not want us to be there in Jubilee, then we must have a different plan. You cannot wait to hit a wall. From now on, if there is no agreement, then we will plan ourselves with UDA. We have built UDA in partnership with Jubilee. It is not us starting afresh. We are just going on with what we already have,” Ruto said.

Tuju further accused UDA of fielding candidates against Jubilee Party candidates and that some of their members have continued to refer Jubilee in derogatory terms even in the public domain making it impossible to engage in any coalition-building discourse.

In his letter to the Political Parties Registrar, Tuju said the party was “putting on record our revocation of the provisional coalition agreement lodged in your offices on the 6th of May 2018 that was never completed.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He, however, maintained that all members of the dissolved coalition holding leadership positions in the National Assembly and the Senate shall continue serving as such.

In the run up to the 2017 elections, Jubilee had entered into an arrangement of cooperation with PDR in the Counties of West Pokot, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa and Mandera where the Party had experienced the challenge of clan guided democracy.

Among those who were elected on PDR ticket include Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi among others.

Last Month, Soy MP Caleb Kositany was the last person in leadership position to be ousted as Jubilee Party’s Deputy Secretary-General in escalating wrangles pitting the faction allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and that of his deputy.

Kositany was replaced with Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny.

Ruto’s allies have also been removed from key positions in the bicameral Parliament.

The purge by the Jubilee Party is seen as a well-orchestrated move aimed at flushing out rebels who have been accused of failing to toe the party line. Ruto’s allies who have been criticizing the handshake between Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga fell out of favor in the ruling party, often accusing top officials of high-handedness