Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Prof. Patricia Kameri-Mbote appearing before the JSC for her interview for the position of Chief Justice/Judiciary Media Service

Kenya

JSC quizzes CJ hopeful Mbote over intellectual property breach

Prof Mbote explained that the paper was submitted on behalf of the University of Nairobi Law School and that the money was eventually returned when Migai objected to participating in the development of the paper.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13 — Prof Patricia Mbote, a legal scholar and law lecturer, was Tuesday taken to task for taking ownership of a concept paper developed by her fellow academic Prof Migai Akech to secure funding from FORD foundation without acknowledging him.

Prof Mbote who is among ten candidates seeking to be the country’s Chief Justice was appearing before a 9-memberJudicial Service Commission (JSC) panel led by Professor Olive Mgenda.

While interviewing Mbote, the panel raised concern on the infringement of intellectual property rights noting it contradicts her philosophy of working in a team and her integrity.

“The information we have received touch on your qualities on being a team leader. Prof Migai developed a concept note on ‘searching for balance, reflections on the presidential election in 2013.’ You used this note but you did not acknowledge his contribution yet made yourself the leader of the project,” a panelist posed.

She however explained that the paper was submitted on behalf of the University of Nairobi Law School and that the money was eventually returned when Migai objected to participating in the development of the paper.

“Prof Migai put together the concept, it was submitted to FORD Foundation as a concept of the School of Law. I was noted as the person responsible for the activities because if it did not happen, whom would they go to?” the CJ candidate defended herself.

“I did involve Migai and there was going to be output to that work which was supposed to be co-edited by myself and him, but because he didn’t want to work on it, we gave the money back for the book, ” she added.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu also asked her to explain an issue touching on intellectual property which arose when her students at Strathmore University took her course work material and used it to develop a book.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I had a group which comprised my students from the second year and when I was teaching property course, they were under me, being my research assistants, they had access to my materials and they took some of my course materials and converted them into a book,” Mbote said.

She said she gave up on the book when she reported the alleged copyright infringement to Strathmore Law School which determined the case in favor of the students.

The CJ candidate said she opted not to report the case to court saying: “There is no way I could sue my students. When you teach people and they behave badly, you have to be magnanimous, the world will teach them. I have forgiven them, I have written many books and I will write many more.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Abdulkadir Haji pays emotional tribute to late father in maiden Senate speech

In his maiden speech on Tuesday as the newly sworn in Senator, Haji told the Senators that the biggest lesson he learned from his...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Prof Mbote defends limited exposure in Judiciary, says teaching law an asset

Mbote highlighted her career path noting how she has trained judges and drafted government policies, specifically gender and environmental policies.

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

Several U.S. states shut down Johnson & Johnson vaccine sites after adverse reactions reported

WASHINGTON, United States of America, April 13- Several states in the United States have temporarily shut down some vaccine sites after people suffered adverse...

5 hours ago

Africa

ODP denies remarks attributed to DP Ruto on Western Sahara status

Ken Osinde, Ruto’s Chief of Staff wrote to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday refuting the claims published by Moroccan agencies and a...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Abdulkadir Haji sworn in as Garissa Senator

Haji secured the seat after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced that there was no contest for the seat as only one candidate...

6 hours ago

World

China concerned about Japan’s decision to release Fukushima water into sea: FM

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) — China has expressed its grave concerns through diplomatic channels about Japan’s decision to dispose of radioactive water at Fukushima...

6 hours ago

Africa

Somali MPs vote to extend president’s term for two years

Mogadishu, Somalia, April 13 – Somalia’s lower house of parliament on Monday voted to extend the president’s mandate for two years, after months of deadlock...

8 hours ago

County News

17-year-old KCSE candidate killed by boyfriend aged 27 in Kitui

Police in Kitui’s Kisasi area said the boyfriend stubbed the student several times resulting in her death before turning on himself in an attempt...

9 hours ago