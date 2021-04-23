JLAC attributes existence of varying BBI Bill copies to typos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – A Joint Parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on Friday disputed claims of varying versions of the Building Bridges Initiatives Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 debated and passed by the county assemblies.

The response by the JLAC team comprising a representatives of both the Senate and National Assembly followed revelations that only eleven county assemblies debated and passed the correct version of the Bill to be considered by Parliament.

Forty-three county assemblies approved the Bill while Baringo rejected it and Uasin Gishu opted to abstained.

Speaking after a retreat of the Committee at The Windsor Hotel on Friday the committee’s co-chairperson Muturi Kigano attributed the disparities to typos.

“There are no two Bills. A typographical error happened; instead of writing 89 everywhere, 87 appears which immaterially does not affect the tenor,” he said.



His co-chair, Nyamira Senator Okongo Omongeni, said the error shouldn’t be used to discredit the constitutional amendment push.



“There was a typing error in the Bill that went to 32 county assemblies; 11 of them received a Bill that didn’t have a typing error,” said Omongeni.



National Assembly Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe confirmed that the House will now have an opportunity to deliberate on the Bill, after the Committee finalized its report.

“We expect that very soon this document will be made open to the public once its seized off by the house in a procedural manner,” said Wangwe.

BBI Secretariat Joint Secretary Paul Mwangi on Wednesday challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to come clean after reports emerged on conflicting versions.

In a rejoinder, the electoral body distanced itself from allegations saying the BBI team was solely responsible for copies distributed to counties.

In a statement, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the Commission forwarded to counties copies of the document it received from the BBI promoters.