Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaking after a retreat of the Committee at The Windsor Hotel on Friday the committee’s co-chairperson Muturi Kigano attributed the disparities to typos/COURTESY

BBI

JLAC attributes existence of varying BBI Bill copies to typos

The response by the JLAC team comprising a representatives of both the Senate and National Assembly followed revelations that only 13 county assemblies debated and passed the correct version of the Bill to be considered by Parliament.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – A Joint Parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on Friday disputed claims of varying versions of the Building Bridges Initiatives Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 debated and passed by the county assemblies.

The response by the JLAC team comprising a representatives of both the Senate and National Assembly followed revelations that only eleven county assemblies debated and passed the correct version of the Bill to be considered by Parliament.

Forty-three county assemblies approved the Bill while Baringo rejected it and Uasin Gishu opted to abstained.

Speaking after a retreat of the Committee at The Windsor Hotel on Friday the committee’s co-chairperson Muturi Kigano attributed the disparities to typos.

“There are no two Bills. A typographical error happened; instead of writing 89 everywhere, 87 appears which immaterially does not affect the tenor,” he said.

His co-chair, Nyamira Senator Okongo Omongeni, said the error shouldn’t be used to discredit the constitutional amendment push.

“There was a typing error in the Bill that went to 32 county assemblies; 11 of them received a Bill that didn’t have a typing error,” said Omongeni.

National Assembly Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe confirmed that the House will now have an opportunity to deliberate on the Bill, after the Committee finalized its report.

“We expect that very soon this document will be made open to the public once its seized off by the house in a procedural manner,” said Wangwe.

BBI Secretariat Joint Secretary Paul Mwangi on Wednesday challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to come clean after reports emerged on conflicting versions.

In a rejoinder, the electoral body distanced itself from allegations saying the BBI team was solely responsible for copies distributed to counties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a statement, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the Commission forwarded to counties copies of the document it received from the BBI promoters.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Chad bids farewell to Deby as France and allies back his son

N’Djamena, Chad, April 23 – Chad on Friday staged a state funeral for veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno, a key figure in the fight against...

33 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Curriculum reforms are crucial to CBC success

The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results have just been released against the backdrop of accelerated reforms in the education sector. Pupils...

1 hour ago

Biden Administration

China expects ASEAN leaders’ special meeting to be conducive to Myanmar situation: Chinese FM

BEIJING, China, April 23 – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday exchanged views on the Myanmar situation in telephone conversations...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

India hospital fire kills 13 Covid patients

Mumbai, India, April 23 – Thirteen Covid-19 patients died in a hospital fire on Friday in the latest tragedy to hit India’s health care system...

7 hours ago

Africa

Chad set to bury Deby as concerns rise for country’s future

N’Djamena, Chad, April 23 – Chad will bury veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno on Friday as concerns mount over the loss of a lynchpin in...

7 hours ago

Headlines

BBI Secretariat to blame for varying BBI Bill debated by MCAs: IEBC

In a statement, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the Commission forwarded to counties the same copies of the document that it received from the...

8 hours ago

County News

Ex-principle convicted of murdering husband cites affair with M-Pesa agent

A witness told the court the former Icaciri Girls Principal Jane Muthoni had at some point hired her alongside someone else for Sh200,000 to...

9 hours ago

Capital Health

20 COVID deaths reported on diverse dates, ICU admissions at 226

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 226 active ICU admissions, with 52 of those in critical care were on ventilatory support.

22 hours ago