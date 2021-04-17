Connect with us

Nigerian businessman, Edwin Okoye who is accused of receiving Sh31 million from a Kenyan woman who later accused him of obtaining money by false pretense.

Kenya

It was a loan! says Kenyan woman who transferred Sh31mn to Nigerian businessman

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17- A Kenyan woman who transferred Sh31 million to a Nigerian businessman was on Friday hard-pressed to explain the circumstances and why she later accused the man of fraud.

Bella Osalla Bonslavia had transferred the cash to Nigerian businessman, Edwin Okoye, whom she described as ‘just a friend’.

The businessman is facing a charge of obtaining money through false pretence from Bonslavia at the Kibera Law Courts following a complaint filed by the woman.

The prosecution said Bonslavia sent the money to the businessman between December 2017 and May of 2019.

The largest amount was in January 2019, when she transferred Sh8 million.

“When we met a day after he came to Kenya, he told me he was getting married soon to a Kenyan woman and he did.  We agreed to be friends and set boundaries very early because we know we are humans,” she told the court, during the virtual hearing.

She was at pains to explain why she opted for the criminal route instead of
the civil route, yet she admitted to lending the money to the businessman.

“We had agreed I would loan him the money and he was to repay after the investors bring in money. On January 2, 2019, he told me he needed money because it was a festivities season and he did not have money. He requested for Sh8 million,” she told the court.

The matter was reported to the police last year.

The case is set to continue on June 11, 2021.

