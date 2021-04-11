Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A man receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Prayagraj, India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on April 10, 2021. India is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The federal health ministry on Saturday morning said 145,384 new COVID-19 cases and 794 related deaths were registered in the past 24 hours across the country. (Str/Xinhua)

Corona Virus

India’s states flag COVID-19 vaccine shortage

Published

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Xinhua) — Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Punjab Amarinder Singh Saturday said they have only five days of COVID-19 vaccine doses left with them.

Singh has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal health minister Harsh Vardhan about the shortage urging them to replenish the stocks.

Singh said if the state reaches its target of 200,000 shots per day, then it will be left with only three days supply.

Punjab is the latest state to flag the issue of COVID-19 vaccine shortage amid a deadly second wave of the pandemic in the country.

Chief Minister of adjacent Rajasthan state Ashok Gehlot has issued a similar warning to the federal government seeking vaccine supplies.

“The present stock of vaccines in Rajasthan (which has reported high vaccination rates) will finish in the next two days,” Gehlot has written to the federal government. “It is requested that at least another 30 lakh (3 million) doses be provided.”

Jharkhand too has warned of vaccine stocks running low.

The issue of shortage has also been flagged by Maharashtra, where reports said over 100 vaccination centres have been shut.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

India is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The federal health ministry on Saturday morning said 145,384 new COVID-19 cases and 794 related deaths were registered in the past 24 hours across the country.

So far, this is the highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic in the country.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

Xi urges resolute efforts to curb telecom, online fraud

BEIJING, Apr 11 – Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for acting on the people-centered philosophy and fully implementing crackdown, prevention, regulation and control...

57 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Revamped Tax Appeals Tribunal means a boost to resolution of tax disputes

In the course of the day-to-day tax administration process, tax disputes are inevitable. Tax disputes arise especially where a taxpayer disagrees with a decision...

2 hours ago

World

Myanmar’s post-coup civilian death toll climbs past 700

YAGON, Myanmar Apr 11 – A security guard was wounded in a bomb blast outside a military-owned bank in Myanmar’s second-biggest city Sunday morning,...

3 hours ago

World

Harry but no Meghan at pared-back funeral for Prince Philip

Londres, United Kingdom, April 11 – The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will take place next week, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday,...

5 hours ago

World

Myanmar youth fight internet outages with underground newsletter

Yangon, Myanmar, April 11 – Myanmar youth are fighting the junta’s internet shutdown and information suppression with an explosive underground printed newsletter they are secretly...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

21 deaths recorded as COVID-19 pandemic continue to ravage the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10- The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, with cases of death now at 2,330, after 24...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Al Shabaab suicide bomber kills six at Somali cafe in Baidoa

MOGADISHU, Somaloia Apr 10 – Six civilians died and seven more were injured on Saturday when an Al-Shabaab suicide bomber blew himself up outside...

20 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Jane Marriott: I agree, red-listing affects us all

The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now. The damage has been immense: lives lost, jobs lost, education interrupted for...

21 hours ago