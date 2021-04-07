Connect with us

Haji was named Senator-Elect on Tuesday after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared no contest on the seat, having received no other application declaring interest in a mini-election slated for May 18/FILE - eNCA

Kenya

IEBC declares no contest in Garissa senatorial mini-poll, Abdul Haji named Senator-Elect

Political parties had been given until March 30 to nominate candidates for the seat, and only Addulkadir Mohamed of the ruling Jubilee Party filed his nomination.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Abdul Haji is Garissa County’s Senator-Elect, set to succeed his father the late Senator Yusuf Haji who died on February 15.

Haji was named Senator-Elect on Tuesday after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared no contest on the seat, having received no other application declaring interest in a mini-election slated for May 18.

Abdulkadir is brother to Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji

“The Independent Electoral and boundaries commission makes a declaration of no contest and declares the person listed in the 1st and 2nd Column to the Schedule duly elected as the Senator, Garissa County,” IEBC said in a Gazette notice on Tuesday

Haji shot to prominence in 2013 when he rushed to the Westgate Shopping Mall as part of the rescue team during an attack by Al Shabaab.

