IEBC declares no contest in Garissa senatorial mini-poll, Abdul Haji named Senator-Elect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Abdul Haji is Garissa County’s Senator-Elect, set to succeed his father the late Senator Yusuf Haji who died on February 15.

Haji was named Senator-Elect on Tuesday after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared no contest on the seat, having received no other application declaring interest in a mini-election slated for May 18.

Abdulkadir is brother to Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji

“The Independent Electoral and boundaries commission makes a declaration of no contest and declares the person listed in the 1st and 2nd Column to the Schedule duly elected as the Senator, Garissa County,” IEBC said in a Gazette notice on Tuesday

Political parties had been given until March 30 to nominate candidates for the seat, and only Addulkadir Mohamed of the ruling Jubilee Party filed his nomination.

Haji shot to prominence in 2013 when he rushed to the Westgate Shopping Mall as part of the rescue team during an attack by Al Shabaab.