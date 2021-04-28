IEBC Commissioners’ Recruitment Team Kicks Off Task After Taking Oath

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28-The team tasked with the recruitment exercise for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has hit the ground running and named Elizabeth Muli as their Chair after taking oath.

She will be deputised by James Awori James.

After taking oath on Wednesday, the team said it will be inviting interested candidates to apply for the 4 positions through a notice to be published on May 1, 2020.

“The selection panel will receive applications for a period of 14 days from the date of advertisement,” Muli said.

This will be followed by a shortlisting exercise of the candidates and their qualifications which will be published in two national circulation dailies.

The panel then plans to shortlist and conduct interviews for the candidates by June but has warned that the dates may vary depending on the number of persons shortlisted.

The next step would be to forward the names of qualified candidates to the President for a formal appointment, and they intend to do so by June 9.

“The panel reiterates that the timelines it has provided are provisional and ambitious but also achievable,” said Muli.

Muli assured that the panel was committed to conducting a credible exercise within the law, also calling upon those involved to efficiently play their part.

“The Selection Panel calls upon all persons who have a role to play to the process that will culminate in the appointment of commissioners to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to play their respective roles expeditiously,” she said.